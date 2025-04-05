How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Villa Park on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest are enjoying a dream run in the league and are currently third in the standings, only four points behind second-placed Arsenal. Their most recent outing, a 1-0 win over Manchester United, was the team's fifth consecutive win, a run they will be confident of extending with a win this weekend as well.

Aston Villa are on a winning run of their own across all competitions and they will be hoping to pick up their seventh win in a row with the visit of Nottingham Forest. They are seventh in the league table, firmly in the hunt for a place in the top four.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling, DirecTV, UNIVERSO and USA Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

The match will be played at Villa Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa’s win over Brighton was slightly marred by an injury to Morgan Rogers, who limped off in the closing minutes. The severity of his issue remains unclear.

Ross Barkley and Leon Bailey are also fitness concerns for Unai Emery’s side ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

Nottingham Forest team news

Chris Wood remains a doubt as he continues to recover from the hip injury sustained on international duty. Ola Aina, who was forced off in the first half of their last match due to a calf problem, is set for a short spell on the sidelines.

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who missed the previous game for personal reasons, is expected to return to the squad but Alex Moreno is ineligible to face his parent club

