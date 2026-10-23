Premier League - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 07:30 Villa Park

Today's game between Aston Villa and Manchester City will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 7:30 AM.

Aston Villa vs Manchester City is available to watch live in the United States on USA Network and Fubo, with Spanish-language coverage on UNIVERSO. The match can also be streamed via DirecTV Stream and Sling TV. Live stream options are listed below.

Manchester City travel to Villa Park on Saturday looking to extend their perfect Premier League start, with Enzo Maresca's side sitting top of the table after seven wins from seven. Aston Villa, buoyed by a 3-1 Champions League victory over Viking in midweek, will be determined to make a statement on the fourth anniversary of Unai Emery's arrival at the club.

Emery has transformed Villa from mid-table contenders into genuine European heavyweights, capped by last season's Europa League triumph. A massive tifo at the Holte End during the Viking win carried the message that Villa have conquered before and intend to again, and the Spaniard is calling on that same atmosphere to help his side against the league leaders.

City arrive in the West Midlands with momentum of their own. Phil Foden scored a hat-trick in Tuesday's 5-1 Champions League win over AEK Athens, his fourth goal in two matches following a domestic suspension, and Erling Haaland has been confirmed fully fit after being rested for that fixture. Maresca's side are three points clear at the top, with Arsenal playing Everton later on Saturday.

Villa have invested close to £280m over the summer and Emery has rebuilt quickly despite losing key figures including Emiliano Martinez and Ollie Watkins. Nicolas Jackson, reunited with his former Villarreal coach, has already scored five goals this term, while Ross Barkley has provided goals and experience across a demanding European schedule.

Rayan Cherki, who struggled in City's 4-2 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain and was dropped for the subsequent win over Ipswich, responded with a fine goal against AEK Athens. Maresca has praised the Frenchman as one of the best players in Europe when positioned correctly, and Cherki will be eager to reclaim his starting place domestically.

This is a fixture that has swung sharply in Villa's favour in recent seasons, and Emery's side will carry genuine belief into Saturday's lunchtime kickoff. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City live.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Unai Emery is without Amadou Onana, Matteo Ruggeri, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka through injury, though no suspensions affect his squad. Emery's projected XI includes Zion Suzuki in goal, with a back four of Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Victor Nilsson Lindelof, and Ian Maatsen. John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Boubacar Kamara, and Joao Gomes are set to fill the midfield, with Emiliano Buendia and Nicolas Jackson leading the attack.

For Manchester City, Antoine Semenyo is the confirmed absentee after sustaining a knee injury against Ipswich that is expected to keep him out for around eight weeks. Erling Haaland is fully fit despite being rested in midweek, and Maresca's projected XI features Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, a back four of Ruben Dias, Abdukodir Khusanov, Marc Guehi, and Josko Gvardiol, with Elliot Anderson, Iliman Ndiaye, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Jeremy Doku, and Enzo Fernandez supporting Haaland. Nico O'Reilly, Matheus Nunes, and Mateo Kovacic remain doubts after missing the AEK Athens game, with a final decision expected closer to kick-off.

Form

Aston Villa head into this match with four wins and one draw from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Champions League victory over Viking, and they also claimed a 1-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United in that run. A 2-2 draw with Brentford represents their only dropped points, and Villa have scored ten goals while conceding five across those five matches.

Manchester City have won all five of their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding four. Their most recent league outing was a 5-3 win over Sunderland, and they also beat Ipswich Town 3-2 in the Premier League during this run. City's only defeat across all competitions in recent weeks came in the Champions League, a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain, but they have since responded with back-to-back wins including Tuesday's 5-1 dismantling of AEK Athens.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-2 defeat for Manchester City at their own ground in May 2026, a result that underlines Villa's growing confidence against the traditional top-six sides. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Villa have won three and City two, with the series tilting decisively toward Emery's side in the past two seasons. City's last win at Villa Park came in April 2024, a 4-1 victory that now feels like a distant memory given the shift in the balance of power between these clubs.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Manchester City sit first while Aston Villa are twelfth, though the gap in positions does not fully reflect the competitive nature of this fixture given Villa's strong recent record against City.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: