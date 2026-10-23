The Canadiens (4-3-2) will be furious at letting slip a winning position to go down against the Sharks in their last game. Leading by two goals going into the final period, Montreal saw San Jose battle back to tie before losing 4-3 in overtime, a result that leaves the team down near the bottom of what is shaping up to be a super-competitive Atlantic Division. The Canadiens have now lost two of their last three and they will have to improve to make a serious run at the postseason.

While the season is still young, the Blackhawks (3-6-0) are going to need a drastic turnaround to avoid missing out on the postseason for a seventh straight year. Chicago opened the season on the worst footing possible, dropping four of its opening five games to plummet down the standings out of the gate. Things have picked up a bit lately with wins over the Penguins and Jets, but Saturday’s 4-0 home loss to the Stars leaves the Blackhawks rooted to the bottom of the Central Division.

Montreal Canadiens vs Chicago Blackhawks Predictions, Picks & Odds - 7pm - 10/23/2026

Canadiens ML @ -145 with BetMGM

Over 6.5 @ +105 with BeMGM

Canadiens +3.5 goals @ +105 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Canadiens to prevail Montreal ML

Even while playing on the road and taking into account their mixed recent record, it is hard to look past the Canadiens for this one. The Blackhawks are once more very disappointing and Montreal has dominated this fixture in recent years, taking six out of eight games between the two teams going back to the start of the 2022-23 season. The Canadiens’ last visit to United Center ended in a 3-2 win for the visitors, who then clinched the season series by taking down Chicago 4-1 in Montreal.

Canadiens vs Blackhawks Pick 1: Capitals ML @ -145 with BetMGM

Wide open game promised. Over 6.5 goals

If there is one thing the Canadiens can promise this year it is plenty of action at both ends fo the rink. Montreal has a 7-2 O/U record going into Friday’s meeting with the Blackhawks, going 2-1 on the over so far while on the road. Away from home in particular Montreal seems to throw caution to the wind. It averages 4.0 goals per game scored and 4.33 goals allowed through three games as the visitor. This bodes well for fans of high-scoring hockey against the Blackhawks, who with 4.0 goals allowed per game have the fourth-worst defensive record in the NHL so far this season. Chicago also trends towards high scores with a 6-3 O/U record through nine.

Canadiens vs Blackhawks Pick 2: Over 6.5 goals @ +105 with BetMGM

Canadiens to run wild: Montreal +3.5 goals

As we said above, this Montreal offense is looking sharp. I like them to put at least four goals past this underwhelming Chicago team at the United Center. The Canadiens should be looking to take advantage when playing a man up. The Blackhawks have a net penalty kill percentage of 77.4%, ranking 24th among NHL franchises. If the visitors can press home when Chicago is shorthanded they have an excellent chance of putting up a big score.

Canadiens vs Blackhawks Pick 3: Montreal -3.5 goals @ +105 with BetMGM

Montreal Canadiens vs Chicago Blackhawks Start Time

The Canadiens will be hopeful of coming away from the Windy City with a W this Friday as they begin a four-game road trip against the Blackhawks. After throwing away a comfortable lead against San Jose last time out this looks like a must-win for Montreal. Chicago is once again struggling with just three wins in its opening nine games of the new NHL season, giving the Canadiens a good opportunity to get back on track.

Montreal Canadiens vs Chicago Blackhawks Game Details