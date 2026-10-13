Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Lille will kick off at 3:00 PM.

Arsenal vs Lille is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Arsenal host Lille at the Emirates Stadium in the UEFA Champions League, with Mikel Arteta's side looking to build on a run of form that has seen them win four of their last five across all competitions.

The fixture carries an emotional charge. Defender Gabriel Magalhaes lines up against his former club, while Arteta has spoken warmly about Lille's Olivier Giroud, who left Arsenal in 2018 and has since revealed that the move was driven by his need to secure a place in France's World Cup squad. Giroud has described his time at the club with genuine affection ahead of his return to north London.

On the pitch, Arteta has injury concerns to manage. Piero Hincapié and Martín Zubimendi both picked up ankle problems in recent days, and while William Saliba has returned to training, he is still working his way back to full fitness.

Lille arrive under Davide Ancelotti with their own absentees, and without suspended midfielder Ethan Mbappé, they will need to find a different creative balance in the middle of the park.

Arsenal's midfield has attracted attention in recent weeks. Bruno Guimarães has settled quickly since his arrival, and his match-winning goal against Leeds United underlined the quality he brings. Myles Lewis-Skelly has spoken publicly about the influence of Mikel Merino, calling him one of the most underrated players in the squad and among the best in the world at reading the game.

Both clubs sit in the lower half of the Champions League table at this stage of the competition, which gives the fixture added weight. Points matter now if either side wants to avoid the knockout round play-offs.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Arsenal vs Lille.

How to watch Arsenal vs Lille with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Form

Arsenal head into this match having won four of their last five games across all competitions, with their only defeat a 3-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League in September. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Premier League win over Leeds United, and they also claimed a 0-1 Champions League victory at SSC Napoli during this run. Across the five matches, Arsenal have scored nine goals and conceded five.

Lille have won three of their last five, with defeats against Nice in Ligue 1 and Real Betis in the Champions League the low points. They returned to winning ways most recently with a 1-0 Ligue 1 victory over Le Havre, and their overall record across the five games shows nine goals scored against four conceded.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data from recent meetings between Arsenal and Lille is available at this time.

Standings

In the Champions League table, Arsenal sit 15th and Lille 22nd at this stage of the competition. Neither side is in a comfortable position, and both will be aware that a result here could prove significant in determining whether they advance directly to the round of 16 or face the additional hurdle of a knockout round play-off.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Lille today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: