Premier League - Game Week 3 6 Sept 2026 - 11:30 Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Chelsea will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 11:30 AM.

Arsenal vs Chelsea is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Arsenal host Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League London derby that arrives with both clubs sitting near the top of the table and carrying serious momentum into the early weeks of the season.

Mikel Arteta's side come in as defending champions, and their start to the campaign has been authoritative. Three wins from three competitive fixtures, including a 3-0 dismantling of Manchester City in the Community Shield, suggest Arsenal have picked up exactly where they left off.

The subplot around the squad has been harder to ignore, though. Gabriel Martinelli completed a £60 million move to Al-Hilal after a reported rift with Arteta, departing without mentioning his manager in a public farewell message. It is the kind of off-field turbulence that can either destabilise a group or sharpen its focus.

Chelsea arrive under Xabi Alonso having won four of their five pre-season and competitive outings, including a dramatic 4-3 victory over Brighton in their most recent Premier League outing. The former Real Madrid and Liverpool midfielder has wasted no time putting his stamp on Stamford Bridge, and the Blues look a genuinely threatening side.

The summer window brought significant change at Chelsea. Emiliano Martinez arrived as the new first-choice goalkeeper, though that decision has not been universally praised. Roy Keane publicly questioned the deal, clashing with Ian Wright over whether the Argentine will improve a defence that has shown vulnerabilities. Gary Neville, meanwhile, has backed Arsenal to win but described this as the ultimate test for Alonso's side.

With both clubs separated by just two positions in the Premier League table, the result here could carry real weight in the early title conversation. A home win for Arsenal would reinforce their status as the standard-setters; a Chelsea victory would announce Alonso's project as a genuine threat.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Arsenal head into the derby with two defensive absentees. Jurrien Timber and William Saliba are both sidelined through injury, leaving Arteta short of options at the back. Cristhian Mosquera is included in the projected XI alongside Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori, with Ben White also named. Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, and Kai Havertz are all expected to feature, while Christos Tzolis and Myles Lewis-Skelly complete the projected lineup.

Chelsea have their own injury concerns, with Jordan Henderson, Marco Palestra, and Moises Caicedo all unavailable for Xabi Alonso. The projected XI features Emiliano Martinez in goal behind a back line that includes Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, and Maxence Lacroix. Cole Palmer is named in the side alongside Pedro Neto and Morgan Rogers. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Arsenal have won all five of their most recent matches across all competitions, recording four clean sheets in the process. They beat Aston Villa 1-0 away from home in their last Premier League outing and earlier thumped Coventry City 3-0 at the Emirates. That Community Shield win over Manchester City, also by three goals to nil, underlines the consistency Arteta's side have shown. Across the five matches, Arsenal scored ten goals and conceded four, with their two friendly results accounting for most of that defensive looseness.

Chelsea's recent run is equally impressive. Alonso's side have won four of their last five, with a 3-3 draw against Johor Darul Ta'zim in pre-season their only dropped points. In competitive action, they have been clinical: a 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Luton Town, a 3-2 victory at Fulham, and that high-scoring 4-3 win over Brighton in their most recent Premier League game. Chelsea have scored 14 goals across their last five matches, though they have also conceded nine, suggesting a side that is potent but not yet watertight at the back.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Premier League on March 1, 2026, when Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium. That result extended Arsenal's dominance in this fixture across the last five encounters, in which the Gunners have won four times with one draw and no Chelsea victories. The two sides also met twice in the Carabao Cup earlier in 2026, with Arsenal winning both legs of that tie, including a 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in January. Chelsea have not beaten Arsenal in any of the last five meetings between the clubs.

Standings

Arsenal sit second in the Premier League table and Chelsea fourth, meaning both clubs are already embedded in the early title race picture. A win for either side would strengthen their grip on a top-two spot in these opening weeks of the season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: