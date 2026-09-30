Friendlies - Game Week 1 30 Sept 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Argentina and Bolivia will kick off at Sep 30, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Argentina vs Bolivia is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, TUDN, TyC Sports, and ViX. Fubo subscribers can stream the match directly, while TUDN, TyC Sports, and ViX each carry live coverage. Links to watch or stream each service are provided below.

Argentina host Bolivia in a friendly international as Lionel Scaloni's side prepares for life after Lionel Messi. The match takes place in Cordoba, with the world champions using this fixture to experiment tactically ahead of a new era.

Argentina arrive in strong form after a deep run at the 2026 World Cup, where they reached the final before losing 1-0 to Spain. Their squad is in transition, with Scaloni already signalll-ing he will test different approaches without the iconic No. 10.

The Argentine Football Association has confirmed Messi's No. 10 shirt will be retired from active use, with the legendary forward set to make his final international appearance against Benin on October 6 at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires. The Bolivia fixture in Cordoba serves as preparation ahead of that historic send-off.

Bolivia arrive in poor form, having lost their last four matches and failing to score in three of them. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Paraguay, continuing a difficult run of results that has seen them concede heavily against Algeria and Scotland.

Leandro Paredes, currently serving a 10-match FIFA suspension, visited the Argentina camp at Ezeiza this week to show support, while Matias Soule has returned to the squad after briefly leaving to attend the birth of his son. Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina remain absent after Roma blocked their travel to Argentina.

For viewers looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Argentina vs Bolivia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No official injury or suspension data has been provided for either side ahead of this fixture. For Argentina, Leandro Paredes remains unavailable due to a 10-match FIFA suspension, while Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina will not feature after their club Roma blocked them from travelling. Matias Soule has returned to the squad following compassionate leave. No team news is currently available for Bolivia. Full squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

Argentina have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat a 1-0 loss to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. Their most recent win came against England in the semi-final, which they won 2-1. Across the five matches, they scored 10 goals and conceded six, with wins over Switzerland (3-1), Egypt (3-2), and Cabo Verde (3-2) also on the record. Bolivia have lost four of their last five matches, with their only win a 2-1 victory over Suriname. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 defeat to Paraguay, and they have also suffered heavy losses of 4-0 to both Algeria and Scotland.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2024, when Argentina beat Bolivia 6-0 in a World Cup qualification match. Argentina have won all five of the last five encounters between the teams, scoring 18 goals and conceding just two across those matches.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Argentina vs Bolivia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: