How to watch today's Anderlecht vs Fenerbahce Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Anderlecht and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Anderlecht will take on Fenerbahce in the second leg of the Europa League knockout stage playoff at the Lotto Park on Thursday.

Although Anderlecht finished in a better position than Fenerbahce, the first leg resulted in a comfortable 3-0 win for the Turkish team. Dusan Tadic and Edin Dzeko were among the goalscorers for the then hosts who will be confident of wrapping up the tie with a win when they visit Anderlecht for the second leg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Anderlecht vs Fenerbahce online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on various platforms in the US including Paramount+. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Anderlecht vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Lotto Park

The match will be played at the Lotto Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Anderlecht team news

Anderlecht will be without Kasper Dolberg, who picked up a knee injury in the first half of last weekend’s victory over Charleroi.

The striker joins Yari Verschaeren, who is nursing a groin issue, and Mario Stroeykens, sidelined with an ankle injury, in the treatment room.

Fenerbahce team news

Fenerbahce, meanwhile, have suffered major setbacks, with both Jayden Oosterwolde and Rodrigo Becão ruled out for the rest of the season due to knee injuries.

Dominik Livakovic remains sidelined with a thigh problem, while Diego Carlos’ availability is uncertain.

Caglar Söyüncü and Alexander Djiku are also unavailable as they continue to recover from muscle injuries.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links