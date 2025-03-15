How to watch today's Al Taawoun vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Taawoun and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Taawoun will take on Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Saturday.

Al Hilal are second in the standings, seven points behind league leaders Ittihad. Al Taawoun are eighth but have enjoyed a better recent spell, having only lost one out of their last five fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal kick-off time

The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al-Taawoun team news

Al-Taawoun, meanwhile, have one confirmed absentee, with Brazilian midfielder Maylson ruled out through injury. Center-back Muteb Al-Mufarrij and winger Mohammed Al-Kuwaykibi are also fitness concerns ahead of the clash.

Al Hilal team news

Al-Hilal will have to cope without experienced center-back Ali Albulayhi.

Midfield maestro Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been sidelined for the past two games due to injury and remains questionable for selection.

Joao Cancelo’s availability is uncertain after he was forced off during their recent loss to Al-Ahli.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links