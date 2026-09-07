Saudi Pro League - Game Week 6 8 Sept 2026 - 14:00 Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium

Today's game between Al Qadsiah and Al Ahli will kick off at Sep 8, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below. Fubo subscribers can stream the match directly through the platform. The game is also available on FS2 and FOX Deportes, with Fox One providing an additional viewing option.

Al Qadsiah host Al Ahli at the Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium in Khobar in Matchday 6 of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 season.

Brendan Rodgers' side sit third in the table after five matches, having won four of their opening league games and lost only to Al Ittihad. They arrive in good form and will look to maintain pressure on the sides above them.

Al Ahli come into this fixture on the back of a commanding 5-0 win over Al Riyadh on Matchday 5, a result that went some way to erasing the frustration of back-to-back defeats against Al Kholood and Al Hilal. Marino Pusic's squad showed real attacking intent in that win, with Ivan Toney scoring twice from the spot.

Toney leads the Golden Boot race with six goals in five league appearances, making him the standout individual threat Al Qadsiah must contain. His partnership with Eduard Spertsian and Francisco Trincao adds further danger to an Al Ahli attack that has now scored 11 times this season.

Al Ahli's new sporting director Osama Hawsawi has set modest public expectations for the campaign, but the squad's quality suggests they are capable of challenging higher than fifth place. The pressure is on both sets of players to deliver a performance that matches their league ambitions.

This is a fixture with real implications in the top-half battle. Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch.

How to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brendan Rodgers has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for Al Qadsiah. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Mario Pusic has likewise not announced his probable XI for Al Ahli, with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Team news for both sides will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Al Qadsiah have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat coming against Al Ittihad. Their most recent league outing ended in a 2-0 win over Al Diriyah, and they also beat Al-Faisaly 3-1 and Neom SC 2-0 in back-to-back league fixtures. Their only loss in that run was a narrow 1-0 defeat to Al Ittihad. They have scored 14 goals and conceded two across those five games.

Al Ahli have won three and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 5-0 win over Al Riyadh, but they were beaten 3-0 by Al Hilal and 3-1 by Al Kholood in their two previous league outings. They also beat Auckland FC 1-0 in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and defeated Abha 4-0 in the league. Across the five matches, Al Ahli scored 13 goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the Saudi Pro League on March 13, 2026, when Al Qadsiah won 3-2 at home. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Al Qadsiah have won twice, Al Ahli have won twice, and one match ended level — a 3-3 draw in the King Cup in November 2025. Al Ahli's heaviest win in the recent run was a 5-1 victory in the Super Cup in August 2025.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League, Al Qadsiah currently sit third while Al Ahli are fifth after five matches played.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: