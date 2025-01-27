How to watch today's Al Qadasiya vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Qadasiya and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Qadasiya will take on Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium on Monday.

Nine points separate these two teams in the standings. Al Hilal are the league leaders, with only one defeat to their name so far. The hosts are third in the standings but have not looked like a team capable of catching up to the league leaders.

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 and FOX Deportes in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Al Qadasiya vs Al Hilal kick-off time

The match will be played at the Prince Mohammad bin Fahd Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 12 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Qadasiya team news

The hosts will be without Saif Rajab, who is sidelined with a torn muscle fibre, while Ibrahim Mohannashi remains doubtful due to fitness concerns.

Jehad Thakri, dealing with muscular issues, is also unlikely to feature.

Al Hilal team news

For the visitors, left-back Yasser Al-Shahrani is unavailable as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury.

Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic will also miss out after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier this month.

