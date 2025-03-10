How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Esteghal AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al Nassr FC and Esteghlal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Esteghlal in the second leg of the AFC Champions League Round-of-16 at the Al-Awwal Park on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. were held to a goalless draw in the first leg but will be confident of getting the job done this time around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Esteghlal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Al Nassr FC vs Esteghlal kick-off time

The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park on Monday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the U.S.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Nassr FC team news

After being substituted in the 71st minute against Al-Shabab, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to keep his place in the starting XI, meaning Jhon Duran will likely have to settle for a role on the bench.

There are no new injury concerns in the team.

Esteghlal team news

On the other hand, Esteghlal have enjoyed a full week of rest since the first leg, and boss Miodrag Bozovic may opt to stick with an unchanged lineup for the upcoming clash.

