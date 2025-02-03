How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Wasl AFC Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFC Champions League match between Al Nassr and Al-Wasl, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Al Wasl in the penultimate group stage fixture of the AFC Champions League at the Al-Awwal Park on Monday.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in four of the last five games with his Saudi Pro League side and will be the favourite to open the scoring here as well. Al Nassr are unbeaten in five games and anything less than a win against Al Wasl will be considered an upset.

The hosts are third in the group standings whereas the visitors are fifth - both teams are on course to get onto the next round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr vs Al-Wasl online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Nassr vs Al-Wasl kick-off time

The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park on Monday, with kick-off at 1 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Nassr team news

Al-Nassr continue to be without Sami Al-Najei, who remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring form means he remains the go-to player for the hosts this season. He has scored in back-to-back games and will be confident of adding to his tally of four goals in the group stage of the AFC Champions League so far.

Al-Wasl team news

Al Wasl have a fully fit squad available for their upcoming clash against Al-Nassr.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ALN Last 2 matches ALW 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Al Nassr FC 3 - 1 Al-Wasl

Al-Wasl 1 - 0 Al Nassr FC 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Useful links