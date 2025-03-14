+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Al Nassr vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Saudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FCAl Nassr FC vs Al KholoodAl Kholood

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr FC and Al Kholood, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Nassr will take on Al Kholood up next in the Saudi Pro League at the Al-Awwal Park on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are fourth in the standings with 48 points, 13 points behind leaders Ittihad. A title win looks unlikely, but they will need to pick up consecutive wins to stand a chance.

The visitors are 10th in the standings but they will be hoping to pick up a third win in a row. It won't be easy as the hosts are heading into this fixture on the back of a strong performance in their mid-week outing against Esteghlal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood kick-off time

Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League

The match will be played at the Al-Awwal Park on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Al Nassr FC team news

Head coach Stefano Pioli will be forced to alter his Al-Nassr backline as Mohammed Al-Fatil is suspended following his red card in the match against Al-Shabab.

There are no other injury concerns in the camp.

Al Kholood team news

Hammam Al-Hammami is likely to be drafted into the Al Kholood lineup following Mohammed Sawaan's injury in the previous match.

Meanwhile, Sultan Al-Shehri may replace Hamdan Al-Shammrani at left-back, as the latter had to be substituted late in the game against Al-Fateh.

Form

ALN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ALK
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ALN

Last match

ALK

0

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

3

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Standings

Useful links

