WATCH: Where's Cristiano Ronaldo? Al-Nassr launch 2023-24 home kit - but CR7 is nowhere to be seen

Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr launched their new home kit for the 2023-24 season, however, a certain Portuguese superstar was missing.

Al-Nassr launch home kit

Sport new yellow and blue kit

Cristiano not present

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr made headlines earlier this year when the Riyadh-based club announced their signing of five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo. While the season did not pan out as expected, the club has made significant additions to their squad to help out the Portuguese in their hunt for domestic success. Al-Nassr launched their new home jersey in a snazzy video featuring new signing Marcelo Brozovic and star Anderson Talisca. However, Ronaldo was surprisingly missing in the launch video.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While there have been certain rumours through the summer break that linked the former Real Madrid man with a move back to Europe, the player has since revealed that his European stint is over and he will continue playing in Saudi Arabia. Had the player not cleared up his stance, the rumour mill would definitely have started churning up by now.

WHAT NEXT FOR AL NASSR? Al-Nassr are currently on their pre-season tour to Japan, having played earlier today in a goalless draw with French champions, Paris Saint-Germain. They next face off against the Italian club, Inter Milan on Jun 26.