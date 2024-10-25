How to watch today's Al Kholood vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Kholood and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr will aim to secure their eighth consecutive victory as they face off against Al Kholood at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in round eight of the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season.

While the visitors enter Friday's clash brimming with confidence, the home side is looking to bounce back, having gone four matches without a win across all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Al Kholood vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Al Kholood and Al Nassr FC will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes and Fox Soccer Plus.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Al Kholood vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Date: Friday, October 25 Kick-off time: 11:05 am ET/ 8:05 am PT Venue: King Abdullah Sports City

The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City, Buraydah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, October 25, with kick-off at 11:05 am ET/ 8:05 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Al Kholood team news

Twenty-five-year-old Alex Collado has been their standout performer, netting four of the team's eight league goals so far. He will once again be counted on to deliver in attack. Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong, fresh off international duty, continues to be a key figure for the hosts, maintaining his record of starting every league match this season.

Al Kholood possible XI: Grohe; Al Shamrani, Gyomber, Troost-Ekong, Al Asmari; Dieng, N'Doram, Collado; Maolida, Muleka, Al Hammami

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grohe, Mazyad Alshammari, Al-Oshbaan Defenders: Troost-Ekong, Gyömbér, Jahfali, Al-Shamrani, Masswed, Al-Hawsawi, Al Shehri, Al-Asmari, Al Dosari, Al Mazrou Midfielders: Dieng, Collado, Maolida, Asiri, N'Doram, Ali Alshamrani, Al-Safri, Al Rashidi, Al Shuwaier Forwards: Muleka, Stojiljković, Al-Hammami, Al-Arini, Sawan, Al Harbi, Khalifah

Al Nassr FC team news

Mohamed Simakan will be unavailable for Al-Nassr after receiving a red card for two yellow-card offenses in their win over Al Shabab. In his absence, Mohammed Al-Fatil is likely to partner Aymeric Laporte in central defense, with Salem Alnajdi and Nawaf Boushal occupying the full-back roles.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will look to continue his rich vein of form, aiming to score in his fifth straight league match as he battles with Aleksandar Mitrovic and Karim Benzema in the race for the Golden Boot.

Al-Nassr possible XI: Bento; Alnajdi, Laporte, Al-Fatil, Boushal; Brozovic, Al Khaibari; Mane, Talisca, Otavio; Ronaldo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bento, Al-Aqidi, Al-Najjar Defenders: Al-Ghannam, Simakan, Al-Fatil, Boushal, Laporte, Qasheesh, Lajami, Al-Najdi Midfielders: Ali, Al-Sulaiheem, Al-Khaibari, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Otavio, Ghareeb, Wesley Forwards: Ronaldo, Maran, Mane, Gabriel, Talisca

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

