How to watch today's Al Hilal vs Al Fateh Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Al Hilal will take on Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Al Hilal is in red-hot form, currently undefeated in the league this season with six wins and two draws, and their attacking firepower makes them title favorites. They are currently third, only four points behind leaders Al Nassr. Al Fateh, meanwhile, sits near the relegation zone, having struggled defensively and lacking consistent results in recent matches. They have managed just five points so far, with only one win to their name this season.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Fateh online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on fubo and FS2 in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC kick-off time

The match will be played on Saturday at Kingdom Arena, with kick-off at 9.40am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Hilal team news

Yassine Bounou recently won the CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award for a standout year with Al Hilal. He will be hoping to end the year on a high with his team.

With no fresh injuries, Al Hilal are the favourites to bag the points this weekend in front of their home crowd.

Al Fateh team news

Al Fateh have no fresh injury concerns going into their game against Al Hilal.

Their biggest concern will be a leaky defence, having conceded 19 goals so far - only the team at the bottom of the standings have let in more.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

