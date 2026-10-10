Saudi Pro League - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium

Today's game between Al Hilal and Al Ittihad will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and Fox Deportes, with the match also streaming on Fox One. Broadcaster details and links to watch live are listed below.

Al Hilal host Al Ittihad at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10, in Matchday 8 of the Saudi Pro League 2026-27 season.

Simone Inzaghi's side sit third in the table with 18 points, while Al Ittihad, managed by Jens Wissing, are fourth with 17. A win for either team pushes them directly into title contention at the top of the standings.

Al Hilal go into the match with a significant fitness concern. Captain Salem Al-Dawsari is a doubt after the club issued a medical update ahead of the fixture, casting uncertainty over his involvement in what is arguably the most consequential domestic match of the season so far.

Al Ittihad arrive in strong form, having won three of their last five matches. Their recent run includes a 2-1 victory over Al Nassr and a 1-3 away win at Al-Faisaly, showing the squad is capable of producing results under pressure and on the road.

For Inzaghi's Hilal, the recent form is equally sharp — four wins from five, including a 6-0 demolition of Al-Taawoun and a 2-1 victory over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite. The only blemish was a 2-0 defeat to Neom SC.

With Al Qadsiah and Al Nassr both sitting on 19 points at the top, neither Hilal nor Ittihad can afford to drop points. The winner goes level with or above the current leaders, making this fixture a genuine four-way title race inflection point.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad live.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal have confirmed a medical concern over Salem Al-Dawsari ahead of the match, with the club's captain facing a fitness test before kick-off. No further injury or suspension data has been confirmed for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

For Al Ittihad, no injuries or suspensions have been confirmed at this stage. Team news for Jens Wissing's squad will be updated as information becomes available ahead of Saturday's match.

Form

Al Hilal have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only once in that run — a 2-0 defeat to Neom SC in the Saudi Pro League. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite, and they also recorded a commanding 6-0 victory over Al-Taawoun in the league. Across the five matches, Hilal scored 11 goals and conceded three.

Al Ittihad have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five outings, without a defeat. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Al-Shamal in the AFC Champions League Elite, while they also beat Al Nassr 2-1 and Al-Fayha 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League. Ittihad scored seven goals and conceded three across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Saudi Pro League on February 21, 2026, when the match ended 1-1 at Al Hilal's ground. Before that, Al Ittihad beat Al Hilal 4-1 at home in February 2025, while Al Hilal won 2-0 away at Ittihad in October 2024 and 3-1 at home in September 2024. Across the five most recent meetings, Al Hilal hold a slight edge with two wins to Al Ittihad's one, with two draws.

Standings

In the Saudi Pro League table, Al Hilal are currently third and Al Ittihad are fourth heading into Matchday 8.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: