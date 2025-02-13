How to watch today's Al Ahli vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Al Ahli and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al Ahli will host Al Nassr up next in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sports City on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. have put together five wins in a row across all competitions and will be confident of extending that run. The third-placed team is eight points behind leaders Ittihad.

Quite incredibly, fifth-placed Al Ahli have also won their last five games and are only three points behind the visitors. They could deliver an upset ahead of the weekend.

How to watch Al Ahli vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Al Ahli vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City on Thursday, with kick-off at 12.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Ahli team news

Al-Ahli will be without defender Yaslam for this match, as he serves a suspension after receiving a red card in their last game.

In addition, midfielders Alexsander and Abdullah Otayf remain unavailable due to ongoing injury concerns.

Al Nassr FC team news

Cristiano Ronaldo, the league’s top scorer with 16 goals, will aim to add to his impressive tally.

Sami Al Najei remains sidelined long-term as he recovers from a cruciate ligament injury

Portuguese playmaker Otavio is in doubt and could miss a second straight game through injury.

