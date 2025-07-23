How to watch 2025 LIV Golf UK: Livestream, start time, TV Channels, tee times and schedule

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 LIV Golf UK live on TV, with & without cable.

The LIV Golf League is set to wrap up its European swing with a stop at the picturesque JCB Golf & Country Club, fresh off the heels of the Andalucía leg and a demanding Open Championship for many of the field's top stars.

Twelve months ago, Jon Rahm clinched his first LIV Golf title on this very course, an achievement that sparked a dominant run, ultimately crowning him the league’s Individual Champion. He returns to Staffordshire to defend his crown, but this time he's got serious company in the title hunt.

Leading that charge is Bryson DeChambeau, who arrives red-hot after a jaw-dropping finish at The Open, where he bounced back from a miserable 78 on Day 1 with rounds of 65, 68, and 64. With that kind of form, he’s tipped by many to take the spotlight at JCB.

Sitting atop the Individual standings is Joaquin Niemann, who’s been on a tear in 2025, snagging four wins in just nine appearances. The Chilean is showing no signs of slowing down as the season nears its climax.

All eyes will also be on Tyrrell Hatton, the hometown favorite. After briefly flirting with Open glory before faltering in the final round, Hatton is hungry to bounce back in front of a supportive English crowd.

GOAL has everything you need to know about 2025 LIV Golf UK tee times, TV coverage, and streaming options.

LIV Golf UK 2025: Dates, Time & TV schedule

Dates July 25-27, 2026 Course JCB Golf & Country Club Location Rocester, England Purse $25 million ($4 million winner's share) Distance Par-72, 7300 yards

The JCB Golf & Country Club in Rocester, England, will serve as the setting for 2025 LIV Golf UK, which runs from Friday, July 25 to Sunday, July 27.

How to watch LIV Golf UK 2025

TV channel: FS1, FS2

FS1, FS2 Live streaming: Fox Sports app, Fubo

Coverage of the LIV Golf Mexico City event will be available on FS1, FS2, and via the Fox Sports app. Viewers can stream the tournament live on the Fox Sports app, which will offer exclusive early-round coverage on Thursday and Friday, along with simulcasts of the televised broadcasts throughout the week.

Fox is available on most of the major live TV streaming services. The best sports streaming service is Fubo, which offers a free-trial so you can try before you buy.

Check out the full TV schedule below.

Full TV Schedule (All Times ET):

Friday, July 25

📺 8am ET (FS1); 12pm ET (FS2)

Saturday, July 26

📺📲8am ET (FS1)

Sunday, July 27

📺8am ET (FS1)

LIV Golf UK 2025 Tee Times