How to watch the 2025 Ford Mustang Challenge Race 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time for race

Mustang Challenge debuts the 2025 Season at ﻿Sebring International Raceway...

The IMSA-sanctioned Mustang Challenge is gearing up for its second season this weekend at Sebring International Raceway, once again spotlighting the Mustang Dark Horse R in an intense, single-make racing format. This series not only reinforces the Mustang's rich, 60-year heritage in motorsport but also offers a premier stage for dedicated racers and enthusiasts eager to push their limits on the track.

The 2025 Mustang Challenge calendar consists of six rounds and 12 championship races, along with a special non-points invitational at Circuit de la Sarthe, where competitors will race in support of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Robert Noaker clinched victory in the Dark Horse class, capitalizing on his pole position from qualifying. Meanwhile, Alex Bachoura powered his way to a Dark Horse Legends triumph, securing an impressive third place overall. Now, the attention turns to Race 2 on Friday.

When and where is 2025 Ford Mustang Challenge Race 2

Date: Friday, March 14 (Race 2)

Time: 10:20-11:05 am ET (Race 2)

Similar to other IMSA-backed events, the Ford Mustang Challenge will follow a structured race weekend format, consisting of two 30-minute practice sessions, a 15-minute qualifying session, and a pair of 45-minute sprint races.

Competitors will be split into two categories—Dark Horse and Dark Horse Legends. The latter serves as an optional classification tailored for bronze-rated drivers aged 45 and older.

2025 Ford Mustang Challenge schedule

Ford Mustang Challenge practice: Wednesday, March 12 (8:55-9:25 am ET & 1:25-1:55 pm ET)

Wednesday, March 12 (8:55-9:25 am ET & 1:25-1:55 pm ET) Ford Mustang Challenge Race 1: Thursday, March 13 (1:05-1:50 pm ET)

Thursday, March 13 (1:05-1:50 pm ET) Ford Mustang Challenge Race 2: Friday, March 14 (10:20-11:05 am ET)

How To Watch 2025 Ford Mustang Challenge race

TV Channel/ Livestream: Peacock

Fans can catch the Twelve Hours of Sebring live on Peacock, with uninterrupted coverage beginning at 10 am ET on Saturday, March 15.

NBC Sports' broadcast team will feature Leigh Diffey, Brian Till, Dave Burns, Calvin Fish, and Townsend Bell providing commentary from the booth, while Kevin Lee, Chris Wilner, and Matt Yocum will deliver updates from pit lane.

In addition to the marquee endurance race, Peacock will also stream action from several support series, including the Ford Mustang Challenge, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Porsche Carrera Cup, and Michelin Pilot Challenge.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

12 Hours Of Sebring schedule, start times

Date: Saturday, March 15 (10 am ET)

Saturday, March 15 (10 am ET) Distance: A 12-hour race on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile course in Sebring, Florida.

A 12-hour race on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile course in Sebring, Florida. Weather: It's anticipation to be 72 degrees with a 3% chance of rain at the green flag.