How to watch today's Mexico vs Australia Women's U20 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the U20 Women's World Cup match between Mexico and Australia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico will face Australia in their second group game of the U20 Women's World Cup at the El Campin Stadium on Tuesday.

In the finals that Mexico have been a part of, they have either failed to get out of the group stage or reached the quarter-final. They will be hoping they can get to the semi-final this time around.

Australia couldn't get past the group stage in their previous outing in 2022, which itself was an end to a 16-year wait to qualify. They will be hoping to script history in 2024.

Mexico were held by Cameroon 2-2 whereas Australia suffered a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Colombia in the opening game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mexico vs Australia Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Mexico and Australia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on FIFA+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mexico vs Australia U20 Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: El Campin Stadium

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup match between Mexico and Australia will be played at El Campin Stadium.

It will kick off at 6 pm ET on Tuesday in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico U20 team news

Mexico have several stars who are playing at top teams in the Liga MX Femenil.

With no fresh injury issues after their tournament opener, fans will expect nothing less than a win against Australia.

Mexico U20 Women possible XI: Cota, Colín, Espinoza, Mendoza, Saldívar, Fong, Servín, Lomelí, García, Soto, Flores

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Martínez, Medina Defenders: Fong, Mendoza, Colin, Espinoza, de León, Esquivias Midfielders: Lomelí, Servín, Soto, Vargas, González, Valadez, Saldívar Forwards: Flores, García, T. Flores, Frías, Gordon

Australia U20 Women team news

Except for goalkeeper Grace Wilson, the rest of the Australian squad are from clubs playing in the domestic leagues.

They will be hoping to deliver one excellent display after another to record a historic World Cup campaign.

Australia U20 Women possible XI: Lincoln, Nash, Thomas-Chinnama, Apostolakis, Grove, dos Santos, Kruger, Woods, Johnson, dos Santos, Morris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lincoln, Franco, Wilson Defenders: Buchanan, Chinnama, Nash, Grove, Apostolakis Midfielders: Kruger, Dos Santos, Woods, Prakash, Caspers, Hollman Forwards: Gooch, Dos Santos, O'Grady, Johnson, Trimis, Morris, Luchtmeijer

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between these two teams.

