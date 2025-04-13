How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth will take on Fulham in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium on Monday.

Only three points separate these two teams, as Fulham are eighth and Bournemouth are 10th in the league standings. The hosts are winless in their last five fixtures, whereas Fulham will be full of confidence ahead of this game after a 3-2 win over league leaders Liverpool in their most recent outing.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling, DirecTV, UNIVERSO and USA Network in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bournemouth vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

The match will be played at the Vitality Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth will be without Ryan Christie for the remainder of the season, as the midfielder has undergone surgery and is beginning his recovery. He joins long-term absentee Enes Unal on the sidelines, while Justin Kluivert, Marcus Tavernier, and Luis Sinisterra are all doubtful for the weekend, with Sinisterra facing the longest odds of a return.

Fulham team news

As for Fulham, Harry Wilson has a slim chance of making the squad as he steps up his recovery from foot surgery, but Reiss Nelson is unavailable for the rest of the campaign due to a thigh injury.

