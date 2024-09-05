Washington Spirit rookie midfielder Croix Bethune's season ends with knee injury

Washington Spirit rookie Croix Bethune will miss rest of NWSL season after suffering a knee injury while throwing out first pitch at Nationals game

Washington Spirit’s electric rookie midfielder Croix Bethune is officially done for the 2024 NWSL season, the club announced Wednesday.

WHAT HAPPENED

Bethune did not travel with the Spirit for Sunday's 1-1 draw at the San Diego Wave.

"She had a problem making the first pitch in the baseball game," Spirit head coach Jonatan Giráldez said post-match. "She is not going to be available this season. It is part of life. You have to keep going."

Bethune apparently sustained her season-ending injury while throwing out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game, tearing her meniscus and abruptly ending a stellar rookie campaign.

The Spirit had been flying high with Bethune pulling the strings in midfield, but the torn meniscus now sidelines her as the team heads into the final stretch of the regular season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Bethune’s absence will leave a gaping hole in Washington’s midfield as they prepare for the playoffs. With five goals and a record-tying nine assists, Bethune led the Rookie of the Year conversation. Her dynamic creativity, vision, and fearless attacking mentality made her a key player in the Spirit’s playoff push, and her chemistry with the forward line had Washington looking dangerous. Regardless of this setback for Bethune, she’s solidified her role as one of the league's most exciting new talents.

DID YOU KNOW?

Bethune was drafted third overall in the 2024 NWSL College Draft. She wasted no time making her mark and even caught the attention of USWNT head coach Emma Hayes. Named to the Olympic roster, Bethune took home a gold medal after being called up to replace the injured Jaedyn Shaw on the full team roster.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR BETHUNE AND THE SPIRIT?

The Spirit currently sit in the playoff mix, but will now face an uphill battle without one of their most influential players.

Giráldez will have to reshuffle his tactics and rely on other players to step up in Bethune’s absence. As for Bethune, her focus is on recovery – torn meniscus rehab typically takes several months.

But, if there’s anything to take away from her rookie season, she is far from finished. Expect her to come back stronger next season.