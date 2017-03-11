VIDEO: Yunding and Moreno combine for stunner for Shanghai

The attacker did well to chest down an ambitious flick by the midfielder and then fire a rocket into the net for his team’s opener

There was plenty of class on display in Shanghai Shenhua’s first goal on Saturday, thanks to Gio Moreno and Cao Yunding.

Yunding started the move with a little no-look flick, attempting to get it into the path of Moreno. Though a defender managed to get a touch on it and deflect it up in the air, Moreno was able to chest it down and then hit it hard to make it 1-0 Shanghai in the 75th minute.

A goal like that had the quality worthy of a winner. However, Tianjin Quanjian’s Axel Witsel did not let that happen as his 85th-minute finish ensured the points were shared between the sides.