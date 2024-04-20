Valencia vs Real Betis: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Valencia and Real Betis will continue their fight for a place in Europe next season when they face off in Saturday's La Liga contest at the Mestalla.
Ruben Baraja's side will be aiming for their third straight league win after their solitary goal victories over Granada and Osasuna.
The visitors, who can leapfrog the seventh-placed Los Ches, have snapped a losing run of four games as they picked up a 2-1 win against Celta Vigo.
Valencia vs Real Betis kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm EST
|Venue:
|Mestalla
La Liga match between Valencia and Real Betis will be played at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain.
It will kick off at 12:30 pm EST on Saturday, April 20, in the United States (US).
How to watch Valencia vs Real Betis online - TV channels & live streams
La Liga match between Valencia and Real Betis is available to watch on ESPN+, Fubo and ESPN Deportes in the US.
Team news & squads
Valencia team news
Baraja will remain without the likes of Roman Yaremchuk, Jose Gaya and Mouctar Diakhaby through injuries.
Andre Almeida and Hugo Duro are likely to continue upfront, with Fran Perez and Diego Lopez supporting from the flanks.
Valencia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Foulquier, Mosquera, Ozkacar, Vazquez; Perez, Guerra, Pepelu, Lopez; Almeida, Duro.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mamardashvili, Domenech, Rivero
|Defenders:
|Mosquera, Gasiorowski, Ozkacar, Vazquez, Correia, Foulquier
|Midfielders:
|Pepelu, Guillamon, Guerra, Almeida, Amallah, Perez, Canos
|Forwards:
|Duro, Mari, Lopez, Federico, Gonzalez
Real Betis team news
Hector Bellerin, Marc Roca and Ezequiel Avila are confined to the treatment room, while Marc Bartra and Sokratis Papastathopoulos are doubtful for Saturday's game.
Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini is likely to promote Nabil Fekir to the XI, with Ayoze Perez likely to make way.
Real Betis possible XI: Silva; Ruibal, Pezzella, Riad, Miranda; Rodriguez, Cardoso; Fornals, Isco, Fekir; Willian Jose.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Silva, Bravo
|Defenders:
|Pezzella, Bartra, Riad, Papastathopoulos, Miranda, Abner, Sabaly
|Midfielders:
|Rodriguez, Cardoso, Carvalho, Altimira, Fornals, Fekir, Isco, Sanchez, Diao
|Forwards:
|Ezzalzouli, Perez, Ruibal, Willian Jose, Bakambu
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Valencia and Real Betis across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 1, 2023
|Real Betis 3-0 Valencia
|La Liga
|June 4, 2023
|Real Betis 1-1 Valencia
|La Liga
|November 10, 2022
|Valencia 3-0 Real Betis
|La Liga
|May 10, 2022
|Valencia 0-3 Real Betis
|La Liga
|April 23, 2022
|Real Betis 1-1 (5-4 pen.) Valencia
|Copa del Rey