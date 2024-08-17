How to watch today's Valencia vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Barcelona are set to take on Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday, as both sides will want to open their 2024-25 La Liga campaigns with a win.
After Barca's runners-up finish last season, Hansi Flick has been handed the task of dethroning Real Madrid, while Valencia will be pushing for a European spot if not better.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Valencia vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 17, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Mestalla
La Liga match between Valencia and Barcelona will be played at Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia, Spain.
It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 17, in the United States (US).
How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|ESPN+
|Watch here
|ESPN Deportes
|Watch here
|ABC
|Watch here
|Sling TV
|Watch here
In the US, La Liga match between Valencia and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ABC and Sling Orange.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squadsGetty Images
Valencia team news
Fran Perez, Mouctar Diakhaby, Jaume Domenech and Jose Gaya are all unlikely to be available through injuries for the hosts.
Having returned from a loan spell at Real Valladolid, Cesar Tarrega is in line to start at the back. Meanwhile, Stole Dimitrievski is likely to slot in between the sticks given that Giorgi Mamardashvili is linked with a move away from the club.
Hugo Duro is expected to get the nod over Sevilla loanee Rafa Mir to lead the line, with Andre Almeida for support.
Valencia possible XI: Dimitrievski; Correia, Mosquera, Tarrega, Ozkacar; Lopez, Guillamon, Guerra, Canos; Almeida; Duro.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mamardashvili, Dimitrievski
|Defenders:
|Mosquera, Tarrega, Correia, Ozkacar, Foulquier, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Guillamon, Canos, Guerra, Almeida, Pepelu
|Forwards:
|Duro, Mir, Lopez, Gomez, Mari
Barcelona team news
Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo's registration with La Liga is still pending, delaying the Euro 2024 star's Barca debut.
Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi occupy the infirmary, while Pedri took part in Wednesday's training session - although the latter may not start from the onset.
As such, Pablo Torre and Marc Casado could be handed starts in the middle, with Alejandro Balde likely to feature at left-back.
Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha can make the front-three.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Christensen, Cubarsi, Balde; Gundogan, Casado, Torre; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena
|Defenders:
|Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Valle, Christensen, Lenglet, Kounde, Garcia
|Midfielders:
|Pedri, Torre, Lopez, Olmo, Gundogan, Casado
|Forwards:
|Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Vitor Roque, Victor, Yamal
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Valencia and Barcelona across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 29, 2024
|Barcelona 4-2 Valencia
|La Liga
|December 16, 2023
|Valencia 1-1 Barcelona
|La Liga
|March 5, 2023
|Barcelona 1-0 Valencia
|La Liga
|October 29, 2022
|Valencia 0-1 Barcelona
|La Liga
|February 20, 2022
|Valencia 1-4 Barcelona
|La Liga