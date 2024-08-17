How to watch today's Valencia vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Valencia and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news,

Barcelona are set to take on Valencia at Mestalla on Saturday, as both sides will want to open their 2024-25 La Liga campaigns with a win.

After Barca's runners-up finish last season, Hansi Flick has been handed the task of dethroning Real Madrid, while Valencia will be pushing for a European spot if not better.

Valencia vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET Venue: Mestalla

La Liga match between Valencia and Barcelona will be played at Estadio de Mestalla in Valencia, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Saturday, August 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Valencia and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, ABC and Sling Orange.

Team news & squads

Valencia team news

Fran Perez, Mouctar Diakhaby, Jaume Domenech and Jose Gaya are all unlikely to be available through injuries for the hosts.

Having returned from a loan spell at Real Valladolid, Cesar Tarrega is in line to start at the back. Meanwhile, Stole Dimitrievski is likely to slot in between the sticks given that Giorgi Mamardashvili is linked with a move away from the club.

Hugo Duro is expected to get the nod over Sevilla loanee Rafa Mir to lead the line, with Andre Almeida for support.

Valencia possible XI: Dimitrievski; Correia, Mosquera, Tarrega, Ozkacar; Lopez, Guillamon, Guerra, Canos; Almeida; Duro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mamardashvili, Dimitrievski Defenders: Mosquera, Tarrega, Correia, Ozkacar, Foulquier, Vazquez Midfielders: Guillamon, Canos, Guerra, Almeida, Pepelu Forwards: Duro, Mir, Lopez, Gomez, Mari

Barcelona team news

Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo's registration with La Liga is still pending, delaying the Euro 2024 star's Barca debut.

Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi occupy the infirmary, while Pedri took part in Wednesday's training session - although the latter may not start from the onset.

As such, Pablo Torre and Marc Casado could be handed starts in the middle, with Alejandro Balde likely to feature at left-back.

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha can make the front-three.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Christensen, Cubarsi, Balde; Gundogan, Casado, Torre; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena Defenders: Cubarsi, Balde, Martinez, Valle, Christensen, Lenglet, Kounde, Garcia Midfielders: Pedri, Torre, Lopez, Olmo, Gundogan, Casado Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Vitor Roque, Victor, Yamal

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Valencia and Barcelona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 29, 2024 Barcelona 4-2 Valencia La Liga December 16, 2023 Valencia 1-1 Barcelona La Liga March 5, 2023 Barcelona 1-0 Valencia La Liga October 29, 2022 Valencia 0-1 Barcelona La Liga February 20, 2022 Valencia 1-4 Barcelona La Liga

