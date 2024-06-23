USMNT vs Bolivia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between USA and Bolivia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States Men's National Team (USMNT) will begin their Copa America 2024 campaign with a Group C fixture against Bolivia at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday. These two teams are alongside Panama and Uruguay in the group and both sides will be hoping to kickstart the tournament with a win.

The USMNT lost the friendly matches they played ahead of the tournament but have won their last two competitive fixtures. They will be confident of getting a third victory.

Bolivia will be hoping for a miracle in order to get a point in the opening game. They have played five games this year, including friendlies, and have managed only one win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

USMNT vs Bolivia kick-off time

Date: June 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

The match will be played at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch USMNT vs Bolivia online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Sling TV, in the US. It will also be available to watch on fubo, Univision, TUDN, ViX, FOX and Direct TV.

Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

Sergino Dest was not included in the USMNT squad due to a serious knee injury sustained while playing for his club PSV Eindhoven.

Christian Pulisic is the most capped player among the Americans selected for this tournament, with 68 appearances. He will be a key player in the final third for the team.

USMNT predicted XI: Turner; Scally, Richards, Carter-Vickers, A. Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Pepi, Pulisic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath, Johnson Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Richards, Robinson, Ream, Moore, M. Robinson, Scally, Lund, McKenzie Midfielders: Adams, Musah, Reyna, McKennie, de la Torre, Cardoso, Tillman Forwards: Pepi, Pulisic, Aaronson, Wright, Balogun, Weah, Sargent

Bolivia team news

Bolivia will be missing Jairo Quinteros for this match, as the Bolivar defender ruptured his Achilles tendon.

Midfielder Moises Paniagua, who is just 16 years old, is unable to participate as he did not receive full authorization for an entry visa into the US.

Bolivia predicted XI: Lampe; Medina, Haquin, Jusino, Jo. Sagredo; Saucedo; Terceros, Villamil, Vaca, Fernandez; Ramallo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Almada, Viscarra Defenders: J. Sagredo, Medina, Haquín, Jusino, R. Fernández, J. Sagredo, Suárez, Rocha Midfielders: Justiniano, Terceros, Vaca, Tomé, Villamil, Céspedes, Saucedo, H. Cuéllar, Terrazas Forwards: J. Cuéllar, Menacho, Algarañaz, Chávez, Ramallo, Miranda

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2018 USMNT 3-0 Bolivia Friendly May 2016 USMNT 4-0 Bolivia Friendly July 1995 Bolivia 1-0 USMNT Copa America

Useful links