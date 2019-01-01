USMNT confirms September friendly date against Uruguay

The Americans will conclude their preparations for the Concacaf Nations League against the South Americans, who rank fifth in the world

The United States men’s national team will play in their second of two friendlies in September, U.S. Soccer has confirmed.

The September 10 match against the South American nation, which features stars such as Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, will take place at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, and will be the ’s last match before Concacaf Nations League play kicks off in October.

U.S. Soccer had previously announced a friendly against regional rivals Mexico on September 6, which will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Article continues below

“We look forward to this challenge against an excellent Uruguayan team,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “They possess a mixture of top-level offensive difference makers and experienced defenders that have competed on the world stage for years.

“Part of the development of our team is being able to consistently compete against teams with the profile of Uruguay.”

USMNT left-back Tim Ream, who is from St. Louis, also praised the city in a statement as the nation preps for its second-ever match at the home of MLB’s St. Louis Cardinals.

“The town is incredible for its sporting achievements and what it has accomplished and I’ve been telling all the guys that,” Ream said. “And I know Busch Stadium is going to rock as it always does and it will be sold out, such a good crowd as it was four years ago.

“I think all the guys are looking forward to it.”

The Americans come into their September friendlies having made the finals of the 2019 Gold Cup, Berhalter’s first tournament in charge of the team.

The USMNT went undefeated in the group stage of the Gold Cup, and did not concede a goal until a 3-1 semifinal victory over , but fell 1-0 to in the final as they failed to defend their regional crown.

In October, the Americans will begin their Nations League play in Group A of League A when they face Cuba and then Canada.

They will then play the two nations again in November to complete group stage play, while Canada and Cuba will play each other during the September international break.

The winner of each of the four groups in League A will advance to the Nations League semifinal, while the third-place teams will be relegated to League B.