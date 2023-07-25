Rafael Leao praises Christian Pulisic's addition to AC Milan, believing the USMNT star will boost their trophy-winning aspirations.

Pulisic's arrival enhances Milan's chances

Leao excited about Pulisic's skills.

Pulisic seeks joy after Chelsea stint.

WHAT HAPPENED: AC Milan's Rafael Leao expressed his enthusiasm about Christian Pulisic's signing, stating that the American's presence will drive him to perform better. Pulisic joined Milan from Chelsea in a £20 million transfer. Leao believes having high-quality players like Pulisic will make a significant difference in their quest for trophies.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rafael Leao: "Imagine, maybe the coach [Stefano Pioli] can put Pulisic in my position, but in my head, you need quality to add to the team to make a difference, like me. It's important to have serious, high-quality players as that will help us to get trophies."

He continued- "I really like him. I like players that are not afraid to get the ball and go one against one, one against two, one against three. He's fast. He can shoot with the left foot, with the right foot. I'm really enjoying it [watching Pulisic]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: AC Milan will be looking to clinch their 20th Serie A title in the upcoming season. With Pulisic's arrival, Rossoneri will be hoping that he helps the team achieve its objectives.

WHAT NEXT: Pulisic's move to AC Milan provides him with a fresh start after a challenging season at Chelsea. The speedy attacker will be eager to impress in Italy and establish himself as one of the best players in the world.