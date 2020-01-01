U.S. Soccer names former Rapids boss Hudson as new U-20 coach

Following Tab Ramos' departure, a former MLS coach will take charge of the American youth team

U.S. Soccer announced on Wednesday that former boss Anthony Hudson has been hired as the new U.S. U-20 men's national team coach.

Hudson takes over the U-20 team following a difficult stint in , as his Rapids amassed just an 8-26-9 record before the coach was dismissed by the club this past May after less than two seasons with the club.

Prior to his coaching tenure in the U.S., Hudson took charge of the New Zealand and Bahrain national teams, reaching the inter-confederation playoffs for the 2018 World Cup with the former before falling to , as well as 's reserve side and English Conference Premier club Newport County.

Article continues below

Born in Seattle, Hudson came through West Ham's academy and featured for Luton Town, NEC Nijmegen and the Wilmington Hammerheads during his playing career.

"I’m very proud to be joining U.S. Soccer,” Hudson said. “It’s a really exciting time with the game's rapid growth in this country and especially with so many talented young players coming through the ranks. I can’t wait to work with them and help develop these players into contributors at the highest level."

Hudson replaces Tab Ramos, who departed U.S. Soccer to take over as head coach of the . During his tenure as U-20 boss, Ramos ushered in a period of success for the U.S. program, reaching three consecutive quarterfinal appearances in World Cups.

Ramos' departure was not the only one to hit U.S. Soccer this winter as U-17 boss Raphael Wicky also departed the program to take over as head coach of the . With Hudson joining U-23 boss Jason Kreis, the U.S. still has vacancies at the U-19, U-18, U-17 and U-16 levels.

With the new role, Hudson will manage all aspects of the U-20 program while also managing the integration and programming of U-18 and U-19 teams.

“We’re excited to bring Anthony on board to lead our U-20 Men’s National Team as it prepares for this summer’s Concacaf Championship,” said Earnie Stewart, U.S. Soccer Director. “We’ve enjoyed great success with the U-20s over the last few cycles and the team has been instrumental in advancing players to our senior Men’s National Team. We believe that Anthony’s experience in the international game and at the club level make him a great choice to continue that success.”

The former Rapids coach will take charge of his first U.S. U-20 camp this week as the U.S. looks ahead to the Concacaf U-20 Championship, where the team will face , and St. Kitts and Nevis in the group stages. The U.S. will take on in a pair of friendlies on January 16 and 18 in Hudson's first matches in the role.

A 24-player squad has been called in to camp for those matches, headlined by the likes of Sporting KC standout Gianluca Busio, Rapids midfielder Cole Bassett and recent Houston Dynamo signing Marcelo Palomino.

Here's a closer look at the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS: David Ochoa ( ), Chituru Odunze ( ), John Pulskamp ( ), Patrick Schulte (St. Louis University)

DEFENDERS: Jacob Akanyirige ( ), Nico Benalcazar (Wake Forest), Kevin Bonilla ( ), Nathan Harriel ( ), Ian Hoffmann (Karlsruher), Blake Malone (North Carolina), Kurowskybob Pierre (Real Salt Lake), Andre Reynolds II ( FC), Stuart Ritchie ( 96), Leonardo Sepulveda (Salamanca)

MIDFIELDERS: Cole Bassett ( ), Leon Flach (St. Pauli), Aidan Morris ( ), Marcelo Palomino (Houston Dynamo), Thomas Roberts (FC Dallas)

FORWARDS: Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), Cameron Harper ( ), Matko Miljevic (Argentinos Juniors), Dante Sealy (FC Dallas), Marlon Vargas ( FC)