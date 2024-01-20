Udinese vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Udinese and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Placed third on the Serie A standings table, AC Milan will be looking to reduce the gap between them and the top when they take on Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine on Saturday.

The Rossoneri are eyeing their fourth straight league win after a 3-1 home victory against Roma at the weekend, while the Bianconeri hover over the relegation zone after last picking up a 2-2 draw at Fiorentina.

Udinese vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EDT Venue: Bluenergy Stadium

The Serie A match between Udinese and AC Milan will be played at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on January 20 in the United States (US).

How to watch Udinese vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Udinese team news

Udinese boss Gabriele Cioffi will remain without the services of Gerard Deulofeu, Jaka Bijol and Enzo Ebosse through injuries, midfielder Martin Payero is expected to be passed fit after recovering from a muscle problem.

Lorenzo Lucca should continue to lead the attack.

Udinese possible XI: Okoye; Ferreira, Perez, Kristensen; Ebosele, Payero, Walace, Lovric, Kamara; Pereyra; Lucca.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Silvestri, Okoye, Padelli Defenders: Perez, Kristensen, Giannetti, Masina, Kabasele, Tikvic, Kamara, Zemura, Ehizibue, Ferreira Midfielders: Walace, Camara, Samardzic, Lovric, Payero, Pereyra, Zarraga, Quina, Ebosele, Ballarini, Pejisic Forwards: Brenner, Lucca, Success, Davis, Semedo, Diawara, Thauvin, Pafundi

AC Milan team news

Tommaso Pobega, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori and Pierre Kalulu remain unavailable through injuries, while goalkeeper Marco Sportiello is back in training after a spell on the sidelines.

Manager Stefano Pioli may look to reintroduce Alessandro Florenzi to the squad.

Algeria's Ismael Bennacer and Nigeria international Samu Chukwueze are in action at the AFCON.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Reijnders, Adli; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Gabbia, Pellegrino, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore, Romero, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Udinese and AC Milan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 4, 2023 AC Milan 0-1 Udinese Serie A March 18, 2023 Udinese 3-1 AC Milan Serie A August 13, 2022 AC Milan 4-2 Udinese Serie A February 25, 2022 AC Milan 1-1 Udinese Serie A December 11, 2021 Udinese 1-1 AC Milan Serie A

