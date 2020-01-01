Trippier charged for alleged breach of betting rules

The 29-year-old is complying with the investigation and maintains he has not placed a bet or profited from gambling during his professional career

The Football Association (FA) has charged Kieran Trippier with misconduct for allegedly breaching betting rules.

The full-back has been charged for breaches in July last year, around the time he moved to from in a deal worth £20 million ($25m).

Trippier is said to have broken the rule which forbids players from betting or instructing others to bet on matters concerning "football anywhere in the world, including... the transfer of players, employment of managers, team selection or disciplinary matters".

Article continues below

More teams

The other rule he has allegedly breached pertains to passing on information obtained through his "position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time" which has then been used for betting.

A statement from English football's governing body read: "Kieran Trippier has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of the FA’s Betting Rules, specifically in relation to Rule E8(1)(a)(ii) and Rule E8(1)(b), during the period of July 2019.

"He has until 18 May 2020 to provide a response."

Trippier released a statement in the wake of the FA's announcement insisting he has not placed any bets or profited from others doing so during his professional career.

“I have fully complied with the FA’s investigation over the past several months on a voluntary basis and will continue to do so," the 29-year-old said.

“I want to make it clear that while a professional footballer, I have at no stage placed any football-related bets or received any financial benefit from others betting.”

Last year, Trippier's fellow England international Daniel Sturridge was banned for six weeks and fined £75,000 for breaking the FA's betting regulations, having been found guilty of telling his brother to bet on a potential move away from to .

A few months later, defender Yerry Mina was hit with charges of misconduct for allegedly violating rules relating to "participating in an advertisement for betting activity which he is prohibited from engaging in".

Former Spurs and star Trippier joined Atletico on a three-year deal and has since made 26 appearances for Diego Simeone's men.