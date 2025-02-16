Toronto Blue Jays 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Blue Jays MLB games anywhere in the United States.

Can the Blue Jays flip the script from a frustrating 74-88 let down to a surprise contender in an AL East that remains a gauntlet?

Baseball is unpredictable, and while the odds may be stacked against them, the Jays still have a core capable of turning things around after a nightmare 2024 campaign.

Toronto took some big swings this offseason—some connected, others missed—but they've managed to bring in reinforcements. Anthony Santander, fresh off a towering 44-homer season, injects much-needed power into the lineup. Andres Gimenez and Myles Straw bring elite defense to the infield and outfield, even if their bats remain question marks. In the rotation, Max Scherzer is a high-risk, high-reward gamble, while the bullpen looks sturdier with the additions of Jeff Hoffman, Yimi García, and Nick Sandlin.

The pieces are there—the question is whether the Jays can put them together in time to shake up the AL East.

Looking forward to watching the Blue Jays in 2025-26 season? Check out our guide below to find out which TV Channels and streaming services you need to watch every Toronto baseball game throughout the season.

Toronto Blue Jays 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Saturday, February 22, 2025 Opponents vs N.Y. Yankees (1:07 pm ET) Stadium TD Ballpark TV Channel SportsNet NY Live Stream Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, MLB.TV

Most MLB Spring Training games are broadcast on regional sports networks (RSNs), meaning SportsNet NY will carry the Blue Jays matchups. Additionally, select games will air on MLB Network, ESPN, and ESPN+.

Please see the attachment for the Toronto Blue Jays' 2025 Spring Training schedule. The schedule is also available online here.

Toronto Blue Jays 2025 MLB regular season schedule

Date Opponent Time Venue Mar 27, 2025 vs Baltimore 3:07 PM Rogers Centre Mar 28, 2025 vs Baltimore 7:07 PM Rogers Centre Mar 29, 2025 vs Baltimore 3:07 PM Rogers Centre Mar 30, 2025 vs Baltimore 1:37 PM Rogers Centre Mar 31, 2025 vs Washington 7:07 PM Rogers Centre Apr 1, 2025 vs Washington 7:07 PM Rogers Centre Apr 2, 2025 vs Washington 3:07 PM Rogers Centre Apr 4, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 3:10 PM Citi Field Apr 5, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 7:10 PM Citi Field Apr 6, 2025 @ N.Y. Mets 1:40 PM Citi Field Apr 7, 2025 @ Boston 6:45 PM Fenway Park Apr 8, 2025 @ Boston 6:45 PM Fenway Park Apr 9, 2025 @ Boston 6:45 PM Fenway Park Apr 10, 2025 @ Boston 4:10 PM Fenway Park Apr 11, 2025 @ Baltimore 7:05 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 12, 2025 @ Baltimore 4:05 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 13, 2025 @ Baltimore 1:35 PM Oriole Park at Camden Yards Apr 14, 2025 vs Atlanta 7:07 PM Rogers Centre Apr 15, 2025 vs Atlanta 7:07 PM Rogers Centre Apr 16, 2025 vs Atlanta 1:07 PM Rogers Centre Apr 18, 2025 vs Seattle 7:07 PM Rogers Centre Apr 19, 2025 vs Seattle 3:07 PM Rogers Centre Apr 20, 2025 vs Seattle 1:37 PM Rogers Centre Apr 21, 2025 @ Houston 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park Apr 22, 2025 @ Houston 8:10 PM Minute Maid Park Apr 23, 2025 @ Houston 7:40 PM Minute Maid Park Apr 25, 2025 @ N.Y. Yankees 7:05 PM Yankee Stadium Apr 26, 2025 @ N.Y. Yankees 1:05 PM Yankee Stadium Apr 27, 2025 @ N.Y. Yankees 1:35 PM Yankee Stadium Apr 29, 2025 vs Boston 7:07 PM Rogers Centre Apr 30, 2025 vs Boston 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 1, 2025 vs Boston 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 2, 2025 vs Cleveland 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 3, 2025 vs Cleveland 3:07 PM Rogers Centre May 4, 2025 vs Cleveland 1:37 PM Rogers Centre May 6, 2025 @ L.A. Angels 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 7, 2025 @ L.A. Angels 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 8, 2025 @ L.A. Angels 9:38 PM Angel Stadium of Anaheim May 9, 2025 @ Seattle 9:40 PM T-Mobile Park May 10, 2025 @ Seattle 9:40 PM T-Mobile Park May 11, 2025 @ Seattle 4:10 PM T-Mobile Park May 13, 2025 vs Tampa Bay 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 14, 2025 vs Tampa Bay 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 15, 2025 vs Tampa Bay 3:07 PM Rogers Centre May 16, 2025 vs Detroit 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 17, 2025 vs Detroit 3:07 PM Rogers Centre May 18, 2025 vs Detroit 1:37 PM Rogers Centre May 20, 2025 vs San Diego 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 21, 2025 vs San Diego 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 22, 2025 vs San Diego 1:07 PM Rogers Centre May 23, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 24, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 7:05 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 25, 2025 @ Tampa Bay 1:40 PM George M. Steinbrenner Field May 26, 2025 @ Texas 4:05 PM Globe Life Field May 27, 2025 @ Texas 8:05 PM Globe Life Field May 28, 2025 @ Texas 8:05 PM Globe Life Field May 29, 2025 vs Athletics 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 30, 2025 vs Athletics 7:07 PM Rogers Centre May 31, 2025 vs Athletics 3:07 PM Rogers Centre

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays MLB games regionally in the US

Catching the Toronto Blue Jays on TV in the U.S. can be a bit of a challenge since their local broadcasts are carried by Sportsnet and TVA. However, for fans south of the border looking to stay in the loop, select games do air on national networks such as ESPN, FS1, FOX, and TBS. Additionally, select Friday matchups are exclusive to Apple TV+, which runs at $10 per month.

There are some other ways to watch Canadian MLB teams in the States, even though you won't have the same access to regional sports networks as U.S.-based teams do. Streaming services like DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV offer almost every national network airing Blue Jays games as well as option to buy a MLB.tv subscription. This ensures you're plugged into all of the Toronto baseball action.

For out-of-market fans, including American Jays baseball supporters, live Sportsnet broadcasts are available through MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS, with additional coverage provided by MLB Network and ESPN platforms.

How to watch the Toronto Blue Jays MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Toronto Blue Jays games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Toronto Blue Jays MLB games without cable

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Toronto Blue Jays games live and how to enjoy Blue Jays baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays MLB games on DIRECTV STREAM

Monthly Cost: $115/mo.

Free Trial: 5 days

DVR: Unlimited

DIRECTV STREAM offers four subscription tiers, but to get the best sports coverage, including Toronto Blue Jays action, you'll want the Choice, Ultimate, or Premier package. While the service doesn't provide access to Canadian Sportsnet channels, fans can still catch games on Fox and MLB Network.

Beyond baseball, DIRECTV STREAM delivers a stacked lineup of sports channels. Subscribers to the Choice plan and above gain access to NFL Network, NHL Network, NFL RedZone, MotorTrend, CBS Sports Network, FS1, and FS2. College sports fans can tune into the SEC Network, ACC Network, and Big Ten Network as well. Every plan comes with unlimited DVR storage, so you never have to miss a game.

For a limited time, you can get $15 off your first two months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays MLB games on Fubo

Monthly Cost: $74.99/mo.

Free Trial: 7 days

DVR: 1000 hours

For sports lovers, Fubo is another strong option, broadcasting Blue Jays matchups on Fox and MLB Network (available through a sports add-on or by upgrading to the Elite plan). The service also carries ESPN and FS1 for additional baseball content. However, keep in mind that Fubo lacks TBS and TNT, both of which air some MLB games throughout the season. Subscribers can choose from Essential, Pro, and Elite plans.

Beyond baseball, Fubo offers channels like NFL Network, Fox Soccer Plus, ESPNEWS, Big Ten Network, Golf Channel, and Court Sports Network, depending on the plan or add-ons. The Sports Lite Add-on unlocks even more options, including MLB Network, NHL Network, and NBA TV. Plus, every plan includes unlimited Cloud DVR storage.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you'll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream Toronto baseball games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays MLB games on Hulu+ Live

Monthly Cost: $70/mo.

Free Trial: 3 Days

DVR: Unlimited

Hulu + Live TV stands out as the only streaming service that includes ESPN Plus as part of its base package, making it a prime choice for Blue Jays fans in the U.S. This provides yet another avenue to catch Toronto's games while stateside. Additionally, subscribers gain access to MLB Network and FS1, along with ESPN and FS1, further expanding their options for following Blue Jays action. Every Hulu + Live TV plan also comes with the platform’s extensive on-demand library, packed with TV series and films. For those who prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience, an ad-free version is available at a higher monthly fee.

Beyond Fox and MLB Network, Hulu + Live TV subscribers can also tune in to ESPN2, FS2, NFL Network, TNT, Big Ten Network, and SEC Network. Opting for the Sports Add-on unlocks additional channels like NFL RedZone, FanDuel TV, FanDuel Racing, and Sportsman Channel. Another major perk? Unlimited DVR storage, ensuring you never miss a game.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Blue Jays games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays MLB games on Sling TV

For a budget-friendly way to follow the Blue Jays, Sling TV offers access to ESPN, TBS, FS1, and FOX (in select markets). However, the platform does not carry Canadian Sportsnet channels, so you won’t get regional broadcasts.

The Sling Blue package includes FOX, TBS, and FS1, while Sling Orange provides ESPN and TBS. To maximize your coverage, the Sling Orange & Blue plan combines both channel lineups. Adding the Sports Extra package gives you MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NHL Network, NBA TV, Tennis Channel, NFL RedZone, and Golf Channel. Sling TV includes 50 hours of DVR storage, which can be upgraded to 200 hours with DVR Extra.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream Blue Jays games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Blue Jays game on Apple TV+, you'll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

For those following the Blue Jays from outside Toronto, MLB TV is an excellent choice for catching out-of-market games. Best of all, blackout restrictions only apply to U.S.-based teams, meaning you won't have to worry about missing any home games.

The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Toronto baseball fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Blue Jays games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Toronto baseball fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.