How to watch today's TNS vs Panathinaikos Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Conference League match between TNS and Panathinaikos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

TNS will face Panathinaikos in a Conference League outing at The Croud Meadow on Thursday.

Entering the game as massive underdogs, the hosts will aim to return to winning ways in the competition since their 2-0 win over Astana in October, while the Greek giants last beat HJK 1-0 in Europe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch TNS vs Panathinaikos online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Conference League match between TNS and Panathinaikos will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

TNS vs Panathinaikos kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League The Croud Meadow

The UEFA Conference League match between TNS and Panathinaikos will be played at The Croud Meadow in Shrewsbury, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, December 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

TNS team news

Saints head coach Craig Harrison is likely to revert to a similar side that was involved in the previous Conference League game against Djurgarden.

As such, Ben Clark is set to partner Declan McManus up front, with Dan Williams and captain Daniel Redmond in the middle.

Panathinaikos team news

Yuri Lodygin would eye a recall in goal, while Georgios Vagiannidis and Filip Mladenovic are likely to keep their place at the two full-back positions.

In attack, Brazil international Tete could get the nod ahead of Facundo Pellistri alongside either Fotis Ioannidis or Alexander Jeremejeff and Filip Duricic.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links