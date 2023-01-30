'The front three don't defend' - PSG trio Mbappe, Neymar and Messi blasted after PSG draw

Reims captain Yunis Abdelhamid took a dig at Paris Saint-Germain trio Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after holding them to a 1-1 draw.

WHAT HAPPENED? Folarin Balogun scored the equaliser in the dying moments of the match to snatch a point away from PSG after Neymar handed the hosts the lead in the 51st minute.

Abdelhamid took shots at PSG's much-hyped attacking trio after the draw as he suggested that while the three players press when they are in the ascendancy, they hardly track back and contribute to the team which defending.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters Abdelhamid said, "It was easy to work the ball out of the defence because the front three [Messi, Mbappé, Neymar] don’t defend. We knew on our side that if we passed this first line, they no longer participate in the collective defensive effort. We worked on that. We wanted to exploit it and that’s what we managed to do. That’s why we created so many chances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning champions have now failed to register a win in two consecutive Ligue 1 games and their lead at the top has been reduced to three points.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Christophe Galtier's men next face Montpellier in Ligue 1 on February 1.