How to watch Texas Tech vs BYU NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 4 Texas Tech and No. 11 BYU square off Saturday under the bright lights of AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the Big 12 crown, a first-time appearance for both programs in the conference title bout and a long-awaited shot at major hardware since the league's inception back in 1996.

The Red Raiders enter the championship riding what many are calling the finest campaign in school history, and their ticket to the College Football Playoff is essentially already stamped. For BYU, the pathway isn't as smooth. Projected as the first team on the outside of the CFP going into the weekend, the Cougars almost certainly need to hoist the trophy to punch their maiden playoff ticket and secure the league’s automatic bid.

This isn't a fresh matchup, either; it's a rematch from Nov. 8 in Lubbock, a game Texas Tech controlled from start to finish in a 29–7 victory, handing BYU its lone loss of the season. In that meeting, running back Cameron Dickey took center stage, bulldozing the Cougars for 121 rushing yards and a score to set the tone. Now, both sides return to the gridiron with the stakes cranked all the way up and a championship, and maybe a CFP berth, hanging in the balance.

Texas Tech vs BYU: Date and kick-off time

The Red Raiders will take on the Cougars in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Date Saturday, December 6, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue AT&T Stadium Location Arlington, Texas

Texas Tech vs BYU news & key players

Texas Tech Red Raiders team news

Texas Tech rolls into championship weekend fresh off a 49–0 demolition of West Virginia, while BYU punched its ticket with a convincing 41-21 victory over UCF. The Red Raiders were firing on all cylinders in their shutout win, with Behren Morton dealing at an elite level, racking up 310 yards through the air on 25-of-32 passing (78.1%) and tossing three touchdowns without a single mistake.

On the ground, Cameron Dickey continued his steady production, turning 12 carries into 79 yards while also snagging three receptions for 17 yards and finding the end zone as a receiver. Caleb Douglas headlined the aerial attack, torching the Mountaineers' secondary for 127 yards and two scores on just five catches.

BYU Cougars team news

BYU also came in red-hot after dismantling UCF. Quarterback Bear Bachmeier was nearly flawless, completing 21-of-25 throws for 289 yards, a touchdown, and no turnovers.

LJ Martin powered the Cougars' offense on the ground, pounding out 95 yards on 22 attempts (4.3 YPC) and bulldozing his way to three touchdowns while also chipping in five receptions for 35 yards as an outlet in the passing game. On the perimeter, Parker Kingston burned the Knights’ secondary for 126 yards and a score on six catches, averaging an eye-popping 21 yards per grab.