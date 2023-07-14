Suspended Man Utd star Mason Greenwood posts on Instagram for first time in over a year as he announces arrival of new baby with Harriet Robson

Mason Greenwood has posted on his Instagram page for the first time in 77 weeks as he announced the birth of his child.

The suspended Manchester United forward hasn't posted on social media in 77 weeks, although added a new image on his Instagram page on July 14.

The black and white photo shows the hands of Greenwood, Harriet Robson and the new-born baby, with the caption: "11.07.23".

Greenwood was arrested by police in early 2022 amid allegations of rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.

He was suspended by Manchester United, who then opened an internal investigation. The academy product was arrested a few months later for breaching the conditions of his bail.

All charges were dropped almost a year later, shortly before an expected court date, but he is yet to feature for United, who are deciding whether to reintegrate the forward back into the squad.

The Athletic has reported that United would be 'open' to having Greenwood back involved at some stage. He was not among the squad when the Red Devils' senior players returned for pre-season, although was included on their retained list for 2023-24.

There remains a chance that the 21-year-old could play elsewhere, however, with Roma, Atalanta and Juventus having been linked with the striker, potentially in a loan deal.