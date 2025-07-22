Sunderland vs West Ham United Premier League 2025/26 tickets: Prices, hospitality and where to buy

Sunderland take on West Ham United in their much awaited Premier League return after years and here's how you can get your tickets

The day every Sunderland fan patiently waited for is nearly here. Sunderland take on West Ham United to celebrate their Premier League return and mark the beginning of their 2025/26 season, and the Stadium of Light gets a taste of Premier League action again on Saturday, August 16.

One of the most storied clubs of the 20th century, Sunderland lost their way in the Premier League era. After their most recent relegation in the Premier League, they suffered a double relegation and ended up in League One. After a long and hard fight filled with plenty of heartbreak, Regis Le Bris became their saviour. It took only a season for the French manager to lead his side back to the promised land.

His impressive low block and emphasis on youth reaped rewards as they won the promotion after a dramatic playoff finals victory, following a sensational semi-final victory. Young stars like Jobe Bellingham and Tom Watson, who played a key role in the promotion, made ambitious moves. They splashed the cash to survive in the league by signing Simon Adingra, among a host of other signings. The last time the Black Cats were promoted, they stayed for 10 years in the league. Can they do it again and beat the odds to escape the drop?

West Ham had one of the best transfer windows last season, but Julen Lopetegui failed to integrate them into the squad and was axed. Graham Potter walked in to replace him. Relegation was a real possibility, but the English manager did well to escape the drop. He turned to his tried and tested system to win the dogfight.

The new season will pose a bigger challenge to the manager. He lost Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham Hotspur, and the search for a long-term striker goes on. Malick Diouf arrived to replace Kudus as the club has a lot of holes to plug before the season begins. Potter is in the market for more signings as he looks to hunt a top-half of the table finish.

Looking to bag yourself some Premier League tickets? Here is everything you need to know about getting Sunderland tickets vs West Ham United below.

Upcoming Premier League Sunderland vs West Ham United fixtures

Sunderland return to the Premier League with their opener against West Ham United. Here's what you need to know.

Date Fixture Stadium Kick-Off (BST) Tickets Sat, Aug 16 Sunderland vs West Ham United Stadium of Light 15:00 Sunderland AFC, StubHub from €109, Ticombo from £165

Stadium of Light is the venue for this Premier League clash. Built at the biggest stadium in England post-war, the Stadium of Light stands tall at the mouth of the River Wear in Sunderland. It is still the 10th biggest stadium in England with a capacity of 49,000. Its simplistic design gives scope for future expansions, which could take the capacity to 64,000. The stadium drew its name from the coal mining heritage of the North East.

After shifting stadiums constantly, Sunderland found a perfect home at the Stadium of Light and moved there. Apart from hosting the club’s games, the stadium is also a key destination for England internationals.

How to buy Sunderland vs West Ham United tickets in the 2025/26 season?

The best way to purchase tickets for Sunderland vs West Ham United in the Premier League is from the club's official website.

Unlike other clubs, Sunderland doesn't have a membership-based ticket system, meaning all the tickets on offer are for general sale. However, to stand a better chance of getting tickets for the big game, accumulating 'Black Cat Points' by attending away games and home games can rack up more points, giving you better access to tickets. As well as general sale, hospitality tickets are also on offer, including boxes and premium seating.

Can't get your hands ona general sale or too late to purchase? You can also head to resellers like StubHub and Ticombo, offering last-minute deals from €109.

What are the prices of Sunderland vs West Ham United tickets in the 2025/26 season?

Sunderland's tickets vary from £26 to £42 for adults at the box office, whilst season tickets come in at around £590. The prices vary from game to game depending on the category of the opponent.

The same seat may be priced differently from game to game, while the high demand for Sunderland tickets in general means most options could be sold out even before fans can take a look. The club assign matches to various price categories, ranging from Category A* games, which are the most expensive, through to Category C matches, which are the cheapest. The Sunderland vs West Ham game falls under Category B, and the tickets are priced accordingly.

Naturally, face value Sunderland ticket prices also vary by age group and seating section across the East Stand, West Stand, Premier Concourse, and family zones. Concession pricing applies to over-65s, under-22s, under-18s, and under-14s.

On resale sites like StubHub and Ticombo, you can expect prices for tickets to range from £90. With these tickets having high demand and low availability, you'll want to snap them up quickly.

How to buy cheap Sunderland vs West Ham United tickets for the 2025/26 season?

Sunderland's much-awaited Premier League return is one of the most anticipated events in the club's history. An entirely new generation of fans is waiting to make their Premier League debut at the stadium, along with the club. Simply put, the demand will be much higher than the supply.

As Sunderland still offers box office tickets, it will be the best place to buy cheap tickets for the game. Checking the official website for any new tickets opening up will help the fans' case, too.

If the above options fail to deliver results, they can turn to reselling websites like StubHub and Viagogo, which never disappoint the fans with some steal deals.

Sunderland hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

If you love to luxuriously watch Sunderland's bow in the Premier League again, the club’s hospitality packages are the best bet for you. For a luxury matchday experience at the Stadium of Light, you could invest in one of the club's numerous hospitality options. There is a range of packages to choose from to suit all tastes and wallets.

The Montgomery Suite experience is available from £155 per person. The package includes a pre-match stadium tour, a three-course buffet, premium seating in the West Stand and a spot at the Man of the Match presentation.

Extras include:

Table service, a matchday programme, a teamsheet and appearances from former Sunderland players.

Other options include the ‘Riverview Brasserie’, ‘The Business Lounge’, ‘Quinn's Sports Bar’ and the ‘Banks on the Wear’.

Executive Boxes are also available on matchdays from £1600.

With these hospitality packages, you don’t have to make your plans months in advance, as they can be booked at short notice if still available. It allows you to spring a last-minute surprise trip to the Stadium of Light for a luxury experience if you so wish.

How to watch or stream Sunderland vs West Ham United in the 2025/26 season?

With tickets in ultra-high demand, you might want to consider finding somewhere to watch the Premier League. You can watch the game live from your home comforts.

Fans in the UK will be in the dark due to the 3 pm blackout, whilst US fans looking to enjoy the Premier League can catch the game on Peacock.

Where to stay around the Stadium of Light for Sunderland vs West Ham United?

Visiting Sunderland for a match at the Stadium of Light? The stadium’s riverside location near the city centre means easy access from central and surrounding areas, with local shops, cafes, and transport links close by - ideal for football fans.

The city centre is a convenient base, offering plenty of dining, nightlife, and shopping, plus good metro connections across the region. It’s a short walk or ride to the stadium and suits visitors looking for both entertainment and practicality. For a quieter stay, coastal areas like Roker and Seaburn provide sea views, beach walks, and a more relaxed pace, while still being within easy reach of the stadium by car or metro.

Hunting accommodation for Sunderland fixtures? You can check out the city and its options with the map below, with options for every budget.