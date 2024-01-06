Sunderland vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Sunderland and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Stadium of Light will stage the FA Cup third round clash between Sunderland and Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in their last three competitive games through the last week of December.

The Championship side will face their Tyne-Wear derby rivals from the Premier League after more than a decade as Newcastle enter the tie on a four-game losing run in all competitions following a 4-2 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

Sunderland vs Newcastle United kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm ET Venue: Stadium of Light

The FA Cup match between Sunderland and Newcastle United will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm ET on January 6 in the United States (US).

How to watch Sunderland vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

Patrick Roberts remains a doubt after missing the Preston win due to a calf problem. So, Alex Pritchard can start in midfield again.

There are quite a few players sure to miss out. Bradley Dack, Dennis Cirkin, Niall Huggins, Corry Evans and Jay Matete all make the club's injury list.

Sunderland possible XI: Bishop; Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Alese; Ekwah, Neil; Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke; Rusyn

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patterson, Bishop Defenders: Ballard, Seelt, O'Nien, Alese, Triantis, Pembele, Hume Midfielders: Ekwah, Neil, Rigg, Taylor, Bellingham, Aouchiche, Ba, Pritchard, Clarke, Diamond, Roberts Forwards: Semedo, Mayenda, Burstow, Bennette, Rusyn

Newcastle United team news

Along with the suspended Sandro Tonali, Eddie Howe has nearly a dozen absentees.

Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Joe Willock, Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Matt Targett and Javi Manquillo are all nursing their respective injuries.

It is likely that Martin Dubravka will be afforded some rest as Loris Karius can start in goal.

Newcastle United possible XI: Karius; Livramento, Schar, Lascelles, Hall; Miley, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Ritchie, Isak, Gordon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie Defenders: Botman, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Miley, Ritchie, Almiron Forwards: Gordon, Isak

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sunderland and Newcastle United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 20, 2016 Newcastle United 1-1 Sunderland Premier League October 25, 2015 Sunderland 3-0 Newcastle United Premier League April 5, 2015 Sunderland 1-0 Newcastle United Premier League December 21, 2014 Newcastle United 0-1 Sunderland Premier League February 1, 2014 Newcastle United 0-3 Sunderland Premier League

