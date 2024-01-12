Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith: How to live stream and watch the fight

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch this weekend’s unified light heavyweight title bout

Reigning triple-belt world titleholder, Artur Beterbiev will look to maintain his perfect record when he faces off with Britain’s Callum Smith in a unified light heavyweight bout at Videotron Center in Quebec City, Canada, this weekend.

The incumbent WBC, IBF, and WBO champion takes to the ring for the first time since he defended his crowns against Anthony Yarde with a TKO eight-round victory at London’s OVO Wembley Arena in January 2023.

With a 19-0 record to his name now, the 38-year-old Russian-Canadian looks to show no sign of slowing down, but he will find himself tested by former amateur champion Smith, who is looking to impress in his first fight since August 2022.

The Briton suffered a first career loss back in 2021 and has only fought once since, but he will be determined to ensure that his comeback is one to remember as he takes on tough opposition.

Elsewhere on the bill, Jason Moloney and Saul Sanchez will meet in a world title fight of their own, while Leila Beaudoin and Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza clash in a women’s super featherweight encounter. But how can you watch Artur Beterviev and Callum Smith in action? GOAL brings you all the details below.

How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith

Getty Images

In the United States, coverage of Artur Beterbiev against Callum Smith will be shown on television through ESPN and additionally streamed through the channel’s online service, ESPN+.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content for just $10.99 per month. With plenty of other headline bouts set to be carried by the service this year, boxing fans will be spoiled for choice.

The undercard begins at 7:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, January 13, with the ringwalk estimated for 10:00 p.m. EST.

Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Light Heavyweight Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith Bantamweight Jason Moloney vs. Saul Sanchez Super Middleweight Christian Mbilli vs. Rohan Murdock Light Heavyweight Inam Khataev vs. Rodolfo Gomez Jr Welterweight Christopher Guerrero vs. Sergio Garcia Herrera Super Lightweight Mehmet Unal vs. Dragan Lepei Super Featherweight Leila Beaudoin vs. Elizabeth Chavez Espinoza Super Welterweight Moreno Fendero vs. Victor Hugo Flores

FAQs

Getty Images

What are Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith’s professional boxing records?

Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith face off with near-impeccable professional resumes between them, with a combined 49 fights, 48 victories and one loss across the board.

Beterbiev has a 19-0 record to date, winning all his bouts by knockout, including impressive victories over Oleksandr Gvozdyk and Joe Smith Jr.

Smith holds a 29-1 recess 30 professional bouts, with his only career loss coming against Canelo Alvarez in 2020 when he lost against the Mexican by a unanimous decision. 21 of his victories have been by knockout.

When did Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith last fight?

Artur Beterbiev last fought in January 2023, when he claimed an eight-round TKO victory over Anthony Yarde in his latest title defence at London’s OVO Wembley Arena.

Callum Smith previously fought in August 2022 when he was on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua II. He defeated Mathieu Bauderlique with a fourth-round KO to make it back-to-back wins since his loss to Alvarez.

Is there a losing line between Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith?

There are three light heavyweight titles on the line between Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith, with the former holding WBC, IBF, and WBO belts across the division.

Victory for the former will see him retain his titles, while a win for the latter will see him become a two-time world champion, having previously held the WBA Super Middleweight title.

Who will the winner of Artur Beterbiev and Callum Smith fight next?

While no official plans have been lined up, the expectation is that a victory for Artur Beterbiev would line up a light heavyweight unification bout with WBA champion Dmitry Bivol.

However, if Callum Smith delivers victory in Canada instead, his attempts to hold his own unification bout may well be delayed by Beterbiev insisting on a rematch for his lost titles.