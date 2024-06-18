St Louis City vs Colorado Rapids: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between St. Louis City and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news

St Louis City will take on Colorado Rapids in the MLS at the CityPark on Wednesday.

Colorado Rapids were winless for four games in a row until they brought an end to that run in their last outing. They beat Austin 2-0 in their previous fixture and will be hoping to add more wins to the bag.

Going up against sixth-placed Rapids are 11th-placed St Louis City who are winless in their last six matches. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

St. Louis City vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

Date: June 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30pm ET Venue: CityPark

The match will be played at the CityPark on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch St. Louis City vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

St. Louis City team news

St Louis will be missing defender Kyle Hiebert, who is currently representing the Canada national team at the Copa America.

On the injury front, the team will not have Rasmus Alm and Tomas Ostrak available for selection due to knee and ankle injuries, respectively.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Parker, Nilsson, Watts; Blom, Loewen; Vassilev, Kijima, Pompeu; Klauss.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Burki, Lundt, Olivares Defenders: Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Markanich, Yaro Midfielders: Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Durkin, Jackson, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce Forwards: Klauss, Adeniran, Þórisson

Colorado Rapids team news

Colorado Rapids will be without Canadian forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes, who has been sidelined with a groin injury since May.

Daniel Chacon remains out of action due to a severe knee injury sustained last year and defender Moise Bombito is also unavailable for the Rapids as he is on duty with the Canada national team at the Copa America.

Colorado Rapids predicted XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Abubakar, Maxso, Travis; Ronan, Bassett; Fernandez, Mihailovic, Cabral; Navarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Beaudry Defenders: Jones, Maxso, Abubakar, Edwards, Vines, Travis, Rosenberry, Anderson Midfielders: Diack, Larraz, Mihailovic, Bassett, Fernandez Forwards: Lewis, Cabral, Harris, Navarro, Yapi, Frederick

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2023 St Louis City 2-0 Colorado Rapids MLS April 2023 Colorado Rapids 1-1 St Louis City MLS

