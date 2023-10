An all-you-need-to-know TV guide and calendar to the biggest sporting events of 2023

Are you someone who knows your home runs from your aces and is a general sports fan? Then GOAL has you covered. We've compiled a list of all the major sporting events that will take place in 2023. It will ensure you don't miss a moment of action surfing for schedules.

This one guide ensures everything is all in one place, so you can focus on what matters the most - enjoying your favorite sports. We also have in-depth guides on how to watch specific sports, from Formula One to the ICC Cricket World Cup and so much more.

October 2023

Sport Event Date Location How to watch Cricket ICC World Cup 5 Oct - 19 Nov India ESPN+ Baseball MLB Division Series 7-14 Oct Various Max Formula One Qatar Grand Prix 8 Oct Lusali Qatar ESPN Basketball Dallas Mavericks vs Real Madrid 10 Oct Madrid Spain NBA TV Basketball NBA Canada Series: Oklahoma City Thunders vs Detroit Pistons 12 Oct Montreal Canada NBA TV Soccer Euro 2024 Qualifier: Spain vs. Scotland 12 Oct Seville, Spain FOX Soccer Euro 2024 Qualifier: Republic of Ireland vs. Greece 13 Oct Dublin, Ireland FOX Boxing KSI vs Tommy Fury 14 Oct Manchester, UK DAZN Soccer International Friendly: USMNT vs Germany 14 Oct East Hartford, Connecticut TNT Soccer Euro 2024 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. San Marino 14 Oct Belfast, Northern Ireland FOX Baseball MLB League Championship Series 14-24 Oct Various Max Soccer Euro 2024 Qualifier: Walesvs, Croatia 15 Oct Cardiff, Wales FOX NFL Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans 15 Oct Tottenham, London NFL Network Soccer Euro 2024 Qualifier: Gibraltar vs Republic of Ireland 16 Oct Faro-Loule, Gibraltar FOX Soccer Euro 2024 Qualifier: England vs Italy 17 Oct London, England FOX Soccer Euro 2024 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Slovenia 17 Oct Belfast, Northern Ireland FOX Soccer International Friendly: USMNT vs Ghana 18 Oct Nashville, Tennessee TNT UFC UFC 294: Makhachev vs Oliveira 2 21 Oct Abu Dhabi, UAE ESPN+ Soccer UEFA Women's Nations League: England vs Belgium 27 Oct Leicester, England Peacock Formula One USA Grand Prix 22 Oct Austin, Texas ESPN+ Boxing Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou 14 Oct Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ESPN+ Baseball MLB World Series 27 Oct - 4 Nov Various FOX Soccer International Friendly: USWNT vs Colombia 27 Oct Sandy, Utah Max Tennis Paris Masters 30 Oct - 5 Nov Paris, France Tennis Channel Tennis WTA Tour Finals 30 Oct - 6 Nov Shenzhen, China Tennis Channel Soccer UEFA Women's Nations League: Belgium vs England 31 Oct Heverlee, Belgium FOX

November 2023

Sport Event Date Location How to watch Formula One Brazillian Grand Prix 5 Nov Sao Paulo, Brazil ESPN+ Basketball NBA Mexico City game: Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic 9 Nov Mexico City, Mexico ESPN UFC UFC 295: Jones vs Miocic 11 Nov New York, USA ESPN+ Hockey Global Series Sweden: Detroit Red Wings vs Ottowa Senators 16 Nov Stockholm, Sweden NHL Network Soccer Euro 2024 Qualifier: Georgia vs. Scotland 16 Nov Tbilisi, Georgia FOX Golf DP World Tour Championships 16-19 Nov Dubai NBC Hockey Global Series Sweden: Detroit Red Wings vs Toronto Maple Leafs 17 Nov Stockholm, Sweden NHL Network Soccer Euro 2024 Qualifier: England vs. Malta 17 Nov Wembley, London FOX Soccer Euro 2024 Qualifier: Finland vs. Northern Ireland 17 Nov Helsinki, Finland FOX Hockey Global Series Sweden: Ottowa Senators vs Minnesota Wild 18 Nov Stockholm, Sweden NHL Network Soccer Euro 2024 Qualifier: Armenia vs. Wales 18 Nov Yerevan, Armenia FOX Soccer Euro 2024 Qualifier: Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland 18 Nov Amsterdam, Netherlands FOX Hockey Global Series Sweden: Minnesota Wild vs Toronto Leafs 19 Nov Stockholm, Sweden NHL Network Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix 19 Nov Las Vegas, Nevada ESPN Soccer Euro 2024 Qualifier: Scotland vs. Norway 19 Nov Glasgow, Scotland FOX Soccer Euro 2024 Qualifier: North Macedonia vs. England 20 Nov Skopje, North Macedonia FOX Soccer Euro 2024 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Denmark 20 Nov Belfast, Northern Ireland FOX Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Wales vs. Turkey 21 Nov Cardiff, Wales FOX Tennis Davis Cup Finals 22-26 Nov Malaga, Spain The Tennis Channel Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 26 Nov Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi ESPN+

December 2023

Sport Event Date Location How to watch Soccer MLS NEXT Fest 5-10 Dec Phoenix, Arizona Apple TV UFC UFC 297: Edwards vs Covington 17 Dec Las Vegas, USA ESPN+

