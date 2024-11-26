How to watch today's Sporting vs Arsenal Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will seek a measure of repair in the league phase of the Champions League when they take on Sporting at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Tuesday.

The Gunners last suffered a 1-0 loss to Inter in the new-look European competition, while the Portuguese outfit will look to extend their unbeaten streak to 19 games in all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sporting vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Sporting and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sporting vs Arsenal kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Estadio Jose Alvalade

The UEFA Champions League match between Sporting and Arsenal will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, November 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sporting team news

Joao Pereira has been elevated to the position of head coach following the departure of Ruben Amorim, who has been appointed as the new Manchester United boss.

Star forward Viktor Gyokeres will lead the line of attack alongside Francisco Trincao, but former Spurs man Marcus Edwards would need to step in for the injured Pedro Goncalves, while Nuno Santos also remains sidelined through injury.

Arsenal team news

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta continues to remain without long-term absentees Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney due to injury.

In the better news, Riccardo Calafiori, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice were all available for selection in the recent 3-0 league win over Nottingham Forest.

Despite ending the Forest win as an unused substitute, Rice should make the XI against Sporting, as would Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz, and one of Thomas Partey and Mikel Merino.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links