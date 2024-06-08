Spain vs Northern Ireland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly between Spain and Northern Ireland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A week before their Euro 2024 opener, Spain welcomes UEFA Nations League-bound Northern Ireland to Estadi Mallorca Son Moix for an international friendly tie on Saturday.

La Roja, who put five unanswered goals past Andorra in the mid-week, will face Croatia in Group B of the European Championship on June 15.

Having picked up a 1-0 win over Scotland last time out, the Green and White Army have another friendly lined up against Andorra before their exploits in the European biennial international competition.

Spain vs Northern Ireland kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:30 pm EST Venue: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

The international friendly between Spain and Northern Ireland will be played at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Mallorca, Spain.

It will kick off at 3:30 pm EST on Saturday, June 8, in the United States (US).

How to watch Spain vs Northern Ireland online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly between Spain and Northern Ireland is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo.

Team news & squads

Spain team news

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has left out Pau Cubarsi, Marcos Llorente and Aleix Garcia as he names his squad for the Euro 2024.

Real Betis forward Ayoze Perez, who debuted with a goal against Andorra, has made the cut alongside Chelsea's Marc Cucurella and Barcelona's Fermin Lopez.

One can expect wholesale changes for Saturday's tie, as the likes of Unai Simon, Dani Carvajal, Rodri, Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal would be eyeing starts.

Spain possible XI: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Oyarzabal

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Simon, Raya Defenders: Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Vivian, Grimaldo, Laporte, Navas, Cucurella Midfielders: Merino, Ruiz, Baena, Rodri, Zubimendi, Pedri, Lopez Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Olmo, Torres, Yamal, Williams, Oyarzabal, Perez

Northern Ireland team news

Jonny Evans, who is in talks over his Manchester United contract extension, will captain the Norn Iron side on Saturday.

Free agent Josh Magennis should feature upfront, while Pierce Charles, Aaron Donnelly and Caolan Boyd-Munce will all be raring to mark their first senior international appearances.

Northern Ireland possible XI: Peacock-Farrell; Hume, Ballard, J. Evans, Toal, Spencer; Bradley, C. Evans, S. Charles, Price; Magennis

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peacock-Farrell, Hazard, P. Charles Defenders: J. Evans, Lewis, Ballard, Brown, Bradley, Hume, Spencer, Toal, Donnelly Midfielders: C. Evans, Thompson, S. Charles, McMenamin, Price, Smyth, Galbraith, McCausland, Boyd-Munce Forwards: Magennis, D. Charles, Taylor, Marshall, Reid

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Spain and Northern Ireland across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 21, 2007 Spain 1-0 Northern Ireland UEFA European Championship Qualifiers September 6, 2006 Northern Ireland 3-2 Spain UEFA European Championship Qualifiers June 11, 2003 Northern Ireland 0-0 Spain UEFA European Championship Qualifiers October 12, 2002 Spain 3-0 Northern Ireland UEFA European Championship Qualifiers April 17, 2002 Northern Ireland 0-5 Spain International Friendly

