Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Anselm Noronha
FA Cup
The Croud Meadow
How to watch the FA Cup match between Shrewsbury Town and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will need to get past Shrewsbury Town in order to book a spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup when the two sides clash at New Meadow on Sunday.

The League One side last picked up a 3-1 win over Fleetwood Town, while the Red Dragons defeated Barrow 4-1 in League Two on Monday.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham kick-off time & stadium

Date:January 7, 2024
Kick-off time:9 am EDT
Venue:New Meadow

The FA Cup match between Shrewsbury Town and Wrexham will be played at the New Meadow stadium - known as Croud Meadow for sponsorship reasons - in Shrewsbury, England.

It will kic01{k off at 9 am EDT on January 7 in the United States (US).

How to watch Shrewsbury Town vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

In the US, the game is available to watch on ESPN+. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Shrewsbury Town team news

Shrewsbury manager Matt Taylor will deploy his best bets in the pair of Ryan Bowman and Daniel Udoh upfront.

Having come off the bench in the Fleetwood win, defender Aaron Pierre could be handed a starting berth for Wrexham's visit, besides Nohan Kenneh in midfield.

Shrewsbury Town possible XI: Marosi; Anderson, Dunkley, Pierre, Benning; Bennett, Winchester, Kenneh, Shipley; Bowman, Udoh.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Marosi, Burgoyne
Defenders:Dunkley, Anderson, Feeney, Flanagan, Sraha, Pierre, Parker, Hutchings, Fleming, Nurse, Benning, Bailey, Sobowale, Owusu-Gyimah
Midfielders:Kenneh, Winchester, Perry, Bayliss, Thorpe, Finnigan, Bennett, Shipley
Forwards:Mata, Phillips, Udoh, Bowman, Idowu, Watts, Morris, O'Brien

Wrexham team news

The hat-trick hero against Barrow, Steven Fletcher may be rested in favour of Sam Dalby starting alongside Paul Mullin in attack.

Elliot Lee would be handed a deeper role in midfield, while manager Phil Parkinson is also likely to hand goalkeeper Mark Howard and defender Jacob Mendy starts on the evening.

Wrexham possible XI: Howard; Mendy, Cleworth, Tozer, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Evans, Lee; Dalby, Mullin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Okonkwo, Lainton, Howard, Hall
Defenders:O’Connor, Boyle, Tozer, O’Connell, Cleworth, Hayden, Tunnicliffe, Butler, McFadzean, Hosannah
Midfielders:Evans, Young, Cannon, Jones, Davies, Forde, Cushion, Barnett, Mendy, McClean, Lee
Forwards:Waters, Palmer, Mullin, McAlinder, Dalby, Fletcher, Bickerstaff

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Shrewsbury Town and Wrexham across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 13, 2008Shrewsbury Town 3-0 WrexhamLeague Two
November 4, 2007Wrexham 0-1 Shrewsbury TownLeague Two
April 24, 2007Shrewsbury Town 0-1 WrexhamLeague Two
February 25, 2007Wrexham 1-3 Shrewsbury TownLeague Two
April 9, 2006Wrexham 1-2 Shrewsbury TownLeague Two

