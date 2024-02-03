Sheffield United vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will be looking to rekindle their hold on the Premier League top five when they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United on Saturday.

Unai Emery's side recently slipped with a 3-2 defeat against Newcastle, while the Blades sunk deeper into the relegation zone following a 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace.

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET Venue: Bramall Lane

The Premier League match between Sheffield United and Aston Villa will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, February 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch Sheffield United vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Fubo, UNIVERSO and Peacock in the US.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

SUFC boss Chris Wilder will be missing the services of Chris Basham, John Egan, George Baldock, Daniel Jebbison, Tom Davies and Max Lowe.

January signing Ivo Grbic is also going to be one of them due to concussion protocols after suffering a head injury in the Palace defeat. So, Wes Foderingham should start in goal here.

Rhian Brewster serves the third of his three-match suspension, but Villarreal loanee Ben Brereton Diaz can continue supporting Oli McBurnie in attack.

Sheffield United possible XI: Foderingham; Bogle, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; McAtee, Hamer, Souza, Slimane, Brereton Diaz; McBurnie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Foderingham, A. Davies, Amissah Defenders: Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Holgate, Robinson, Larouci, Norrington-Davies, Bogle, Seriki Midfielders: Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Slimane, Norwood, Osborn, Fleck, Coulibaly, Brooks Forwards: Archer, McBurnie, Osula, Marsh, Brereton Diaz

Aston Villa team news

Although Bertrand Traore is back after Burkina Faso's elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations, Emery will have to continue to do without Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne and Jhon Duran due to injuries.

Transfer deadline-day signing Morgan Rogers can make his debut, while Jacob Ramsey made it to the bench against Newcastle after recovering from a thigh problem.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Diaby, Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby, Traore Forwards: Watkins

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sheffield United and Aston Villa across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 22, 2023 Aston Villa 1-1 Sheffield United Premier League March 3, 2021 Sheffield United 1-0 Aston Villa Premier League September 21, 2020 Aston Villa 1-0 Sheffield United Premier League June 17, 2020 Aston Villa 0-0 Sheffield United Premier League December 14, 2019 Sheffield United 2-0 Aston Villa Premier League

