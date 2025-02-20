How to watch today's Shamrock Rovers vs Molde Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Conference League match between Shamrock Rovers and Molde, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Shamrock Rovers bring home an advantage when they face Molde at the Tallaght Stadium in the second leg of the Conference League knockout round play-offs on Thursday.

The Hoops picked up a 1-0 win in the opening leg and can face either Cercle Brugge or Legia Warsaw unless the Norwegians wage a come-back win on aggregate.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Shamrock Rovers vs Molde online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Conference League match between Shamrock Rovers and Molde will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Shamrock Rovers vs Molde kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage Tallaght Stadium

The UEFA Conference League match between Shamrock Rovers and Molde will be played at the Tallaght Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, February 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 3 C. Oeyvann

24 J. Bakke

14 V. Berisha

4 V. Lund

Shamrock Rovers team news

Having scored the winner in his club debut in the first leg, Michael Noonan is a frontrunner to start alongside Daniel Mandroiu in attack.

Matthew Healy is expected to feature in midfield once again despite sustaining a knock in Norway last week, with Dylan Watts and Aaron McEneff forming the midfield pivot.

Molde team news

Valdemar Lund is suspended after his red card in the first leg, as youngster Daniel Nakken hopes to get the nod at centre-back.

On the injury front, Casper Oyevann, Johan Bakke and Veton Breisha are ruled out for the tie. Mats Moller Daehli and Emil Breivik are likely to start in the middle, while Fredrik Gulbrandsen leads the line.

