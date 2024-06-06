Senegal vs DR Congo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the World Cup Qualification CAF match between Senegal and DR Congo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seeking to stay atop the World Cup Qualification CAF Group B standings table, Senegal will play host to DR Congo at Stade Me. Abdoulaye Wade on Thursday.

Aliou Cisse's side were last held to a goalless draw by Togo in the group, while Les Leopards will be looking to bounce back from a 1-0 loss to Sudan.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Senegal vs DR Congo kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Stade Me. Abdoulaye Wade

The World Cup Qualification CAF match between Senegal and DR Congo will be played at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium - also known as the Stade Me. Abdoulaye Wade - in Dakar, Senegal.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Thursday, June 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Senegal vs DR Congo online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the World Cup Qualification CAF match between Senegal and DR Congo is available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Senegal team news

Apart from the absence of wingers Krepin Diatta and Ismail Jakobs, Sadio Mane has been ruled out of Senegal's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches due to a knee injury.

So Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson, Marseille duo Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye, and Al-Shabab's Habib Diallo remain as the options in attack.

The likes of Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, Lamine Camara and Pape Matar Sarr should otherwise start.

Senegal possible XI: E. Mendy; Sangante, Koulibaly, Niakhate, A. Diallo; Camara, I. Gueye, P. Sarr; I. Ndiaye, H. Diallo, I. Sarr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gomis, E. Mendy, Diaw Defenders: F. Mendy, Koulibaly, Seck, Ballo-Toure, Jakobs, Niakhate, Sabaly, A. Diallo, A. Ndiaye Midfielders: I. Gueye, N. Mendy, Kouyate, Ciss, Diatta, P. Sarr, Camara, P. Gueye Forwards: Jackson, Dieng, I. Ndiaye, I. Sarr, H. Diallo, Sima

DR Congo team news

A few DRC debuts can be expected on Thursday, as coach Sebastien Desabre could hand a start to former Manchester United man Axel Tuanzebe at the back, with Noah Sadiki, Samuel Essende and Timothy Fayulu also raring for their first senior international appearances.

Cedric Bakambu and Silas Katompa Mvumpa have been left out of the squad for the games in June, while Brentford forward Yoane Wissa could see himself feature in attack.

Arthur Masuaku, Gael Kakuta, Theo Bongonda and Meschak Elia are also expected to start.

DR Congo possible XI: Bertaud; Kalulu, Mnemba, Tuanzebe, Masuaku; Pickel, Moutoussamy; Elia, Kakuta, Bongonda; Wissa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bertaud, Fayulu, Kabamba Defenders: Mbemba, Masuaku, Inonga Baka, Kalulu, Batubinsika, Kayembe, Bushiri, Tuanzebe Midfielders: Moutoussamy, Kakuta, Akolo, Bongonda, Kayembe, Tshibola, Pickel, Diangana, Sadiki Forwards: Elia, Wissa, Banza, Essende

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Senegal and DR Congo across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 22, 2023 Senegal 3-0 DR Congo African Nations Championship September 3, 2011 Senegal 2-0 DR Congo Africa Cup of Nations Qualification September 5, 2010 DR Congo 2-4 Senegal Africa Cup of Nations Qualification August 12, 2009 DR Congo 1-2 Senegal International Friendly January 14, 2006 Senegal 0-0 DR Congo International Friendly

