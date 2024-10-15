How to watch today's Scotland vs Portugal Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to find the back of the net in the fourth straight game as Portugal aim to preserve their all-win record at the Nations League when Lusos take on Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Roberto Martinez's side triumphed 3-1 against Poland over the weekend, while Scotland will hope for a turnaround following three straight losses in Group A1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Scotland vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Portugal will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Scotland vs Portugal kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EST Venue: Hampden Park

The UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Portugal will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Tuesday, October 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Apart from Angus Gunn, Lawrence Shankland and Greg Taylor pulling out of the squad due to injuries, Scotland boss Steve Clark does not have any more injuries to deal with after last weekend's 2-1 loss at Croatia.

Experienced veterans in goalkeeper Craig Gordon and left-back Andrew Robertson will continue to feature, while Che Adams is likely to get the nod over Lyndon Dykes to lead the attack.

Scotland possible XI: Gordon; Ralston, Souttar, Hanley, Robertson; McLean, Gilmour; Doak, McTominay, Christie; Adams.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gordon, McCracken, McCrorie Defenders: Ralston, Robertson, Hanley, Porteous, Souttar, Devlin, Lindsay, MacKenzie Midfielders: McTominay, Christie, McTominay, McLean, Forrest, Gilmour, Morgan, Doak, Gauld, Irving Forwards: Dykes, Adams, Nisbet

Portugal team news

Defender Goncalo Inacio is sidelined through injury, while Francisco Conceicao and Tomas Araujo eye to make it back to the matchday squad after being left out of the Poland win.

Following his full debut at the heart of defense last time out, Chelsea's Renato Veiga could keep his place in the XI unless Martinez opts to pick Antonio Silva from the onset. Ronaldo will start upfront.

Portugal possible XI: D. Costa; Dalot, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Silva, R. Neves; Jota, Fernandes, Leao; Ronaldo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Velho, R. Silva, D. Costa Defenders: Semedo, A. Silva, Dias, Dalot, Viega, Mendes, Cancelo, Araujo Midfielders: S. Costa, Fernandes, B. Silva, J. Neves, Otavio, Vitinha, R. Neves, Palhinha Forwards: Ronaldo, Trincao, Felix, Neto, Leao, Jota, Conceicao

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Scotland and Portugal across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 8, 2024 Portugal 2-1 Scotland UEFA Nations League October 14, 2018 Scotland 1-3 Portugal International Friendly November 20, 2002 Portugal 2-0 Scotland International Friendly April 28, 1993 Portugal 5-0 Scotland World Cup Qualifiers October 14, 1992 Scotland 0-0 Portugal World Cup Qualifiers

Useful links