‘Sancho at Liverpool would be brilliant’ – England winger is a ‘Klopp type of player’, says McAteer

The former Reds star says those at Anfield should be considering a January transfer raid on Borussia Dortmund for another highly-rated forward

A move to for Jadon Sancho would be “brilliant for him and the club”, says former Reds star Jason McAteer.

Interest from Anfield in the winger has been mooted over recent weeks.

The January transfer window is now open and approaches for Sancho could be made before the end of the month.

If offers are tabled, then it is expected that Premier League suitors will be leading the chase for an international.

Liverpool may be tempted to join the race despite already boasting plenty of attacking talent on their books.

Jurgen Klopp can call upon the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, while Japanese star Takumi Minamino has further bolstered the ranks on Merseyside.

Despite that competition for places, McAteer believes Sancho would be another shrewd addition for the Premier League title hopefuls.

He has told the Racing Post: “I doubt Jurgen Klopp feels under any pressure to make any more moves in the transfer window though if there’s one player I’d love to see him bring to Anfield, it’s Jadon Sancho.

“Sancho looks like a Jurgen Klopp type of player. He’s young, immensely talented, looks ideally suited to the system which Klopp plays and would be learning off one of the top coaches in the world.

“Good managers take good players to the next level. Look at Raheem Sterling at . Sterling might not have naturally bought into Pep Guardiola’s unique philosophy but he has and the upshot is that this once erratic talent is now one of the finest players in the Premier League.

“Klopp has a similar aura and Trent Alexander-Arnold is a classic example of a player who has flourished under the German where he may very well not have done under someone else.

“Sancho at Liverpool would be brilliant for him and the club. He could play anywhere along that front three and looks a genuinely class act.”

Sancho has starred in since taking the brave decision to leave Manchester City in 2017.

The odd question has been asked of his form and attitude in 2019-20, but the 19-year-old has still delivered 12 goals and 13 assists across all competitions.